Soccer

Arsenal boss Arteta urges fans to stop abuse after Lewis-Skelly red card rescinded

‘We don't need to keep this hatred, it removes the beauty of the sport,’ says Gunners boss

29 January 2025 - 12:30 By Janina Nuno Rios
Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly is watched by manager Mikel Arteta as he leaves the pitch after being sent off in their Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton on Saturday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File photo

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was pleased that Myles Lewis-Skelly's red card was rescinded but criticised the abuse aimed at referee Michael Oliver by fans.

The 18-year-old Lewis-Skelly has escaped a three-match suspension after the FA overturned Oliver's decision to send him off in Saturday's 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Lewis-Skelly was dismissed for tripping Wolves' Matt Doherty on a counterattack before half time and the dismissal, which was upheld by VAR, was criticised by fans and pundits.

The Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) referees' body the said the police were investigating threats and abuse directed at Oliver after the game.

“Obviously [we are] really happy that the decision has been made and Myles is going to be available for us,” Arteta said on Tuesday.

“Every time I talk about [abuse towards] a player, a coach, it doesn't matter; we have to try hard to eradicate it from the game. It certainly damages our sport. So let's get it out.

“We focus on the evolution of football and where it is heading in the next five years. I think one big evolution we can have is to make a social environment that is better.

“We don't need to keep this hatred, it removes the beauty of the sport.”

Arsenal face Girona in the final round of league-phase games in the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday and Arteta was full of praise for their opponents, despite the Catalan side's early elimination in their debut European campaign.

“I think this is a beautiful story, especially in the way that they've done it,” Arteta said of Girona, who finished third in LaLiga last season.

"[It] shows you can do big things with a vision. I watched all their games in their group stage as I love the team, I love the coach.

“I need to know them well, they were very competitive against the big names. They didn't get the result they deserved.”

The north London side, third in the 36-team Champions League standings with 16 points, need a draw in Girona to make absolutely sure of their place in the round of 16 and avoid a two-legged playoff.

“We have been very close to big titles in the last few years but that's very difficult in football,” Arteta added. “Tomorrow [Wednesday] we must earn our qualification.”

Uefa Champions League final league-phase round fixtures

Wednesday (all 10pm SA time):

Aston Villa v Celtic

Barcelona v Atalanta

Leverkusen v Sparta Prague

Dortmund v Shakhtar Donetsk

Brest v Real Madrid

Dinamo Zagreb v AC Milan

Bayern Munich v SK Slovan Bratislava

RB Salzburg v Atletico Madrid

Girona v Arsenal

Inter Milan v Monaco

Juventus v SL Benfica

LOSC Lille v Feyenoord

Manchester City v Club Brugge

PSV Eindhoven v Liverpool

SK Sturm Graz v RB Leipzig

Sporting CP v Bologna

Stuttgart v Paris Saint-Germain

Young Boys v Crvena zvezda

Reuters

