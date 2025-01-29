Arsenal boss Arteta urges fans to stop abuse after Lewis-Skelly red card rescinded

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was pleased that Myles Lewis-Skelly's red card was rescinded but criticised the abuse aimed at referee Michael Oliver by fans.

The 18-year-old Lewis-Skelly has escaped a three-match suspension after the FA overturned Oliver's decision to send him off in Saturday's 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Lewis-Skelly was dismissed for tripping Wolves' Matt Doherty on a counterattack before half time and the dismissal, which was upheld by VAR, was criticised by fans and pundits.

The Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) referees' body the said the police were investigating threats and abuse directed at Oliver after the game.

“Obviously [we are] really happy that the decision has been made and Myles is going to be available for us,” Arteta said on Tuesday.