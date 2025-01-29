Soccer

Thalente Mbatha says Pirates are not favourites for Soweto derby

Midfielder says it's going to be tough but the youngsters will pull their weight

29 January 2025 - 14:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha says his team will have to focus and play together for the Soweto derby.
Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha says his team will have to focus and play together for the Soweto derby.
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates midfield kingpin Thalente Mbatha has rejected the widely held belief that they are favourites going into the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday. 

The Buccaneers go into the Betway Premiership clash in second place, with 27 points from 11 matches, to leaders Mamelodi Sundowns' 33 from 12, and on the back of three successive wins from two outings in the Champions League and one in the Nedbank Cup. 

Amakhosi are on a two-match winning streak in the league and Nedbank Cup and their confidence will be much-improved after a hot-and-cold return to play in the new year as they look to make it three out of three against Pirates. 

“I don’t believe we are favourites,” said Mbatha, who will partner Makhehlene Makhaula in the heart of the Bucs midfield. 

“People always say the team they support are the favourites but that is not on our minds. It is not a secret we are challenging for the league and we want to win, but we are not favourites.” 

Tickets for the match were sold out last week and Mbatha said the players are aware this is a big occasion. 

“You can see the tension and the mood, and it is going to be a tough game for us. It is a crucial game because we are challenging to be at the top of the log standings.

“When it comes to a game like the derby, you need to focus because you will not even hear your teammates giving you information on the field. It is a game where we have to work as a team.

“There are going to be mistakes because it is a game of football. We have to be united as a team and fight for each other.” 

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Lekgwathi, Mphela expect ‘young guns’ to fire in Soweto derby

Legends discuss the talking points before Saturday’s sold-out Orlando Pirates-Kaizer Chiefs clash at FNB Stadium.
Sport
5 hours ago

Mbatha said Pirates are not focusing on what is happening at Chiefs, who have battled for form under Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi and his technical staff as they attempt to rebuild Amakhosi after nine seasons without silverware. 

“Most of the time we focus on our own business as Pirates. We tend to follow our own culture of football where the coach tells us how to play.

“Coming to the midfield battle, it is something the coach prepares us for as a team to play in a certain way. 

“We have to believe in our teammates and one another. We are a team that has quality. We are still learning and you can see there are many players born after 2000 — I am one of them.

“With the quality we have, on a good day we are a good team.” 

READ MORE:

‘A smart player’: Ben Youssef on revitalisation of Chiefs’ George Matlou

Midfielder in tears at man-of-the-match award against Agents, eyes bigger stage in derby against Pirates
Sport
2 hours ago

Mosimane leaves Iranian club Esteghlal over ‘unpaid salaries’

It is not the first time the SA coach has had to battle a club to secure his wages working in the Gulf region.
Sport
7 hours ago

How unsung Deon Hotto is propelling Orlando Pirates’ charge for title glory

The 30-year-old is reaching the right peak where the confluence of experience, skill and pace mean so much for his club
Sport
11 hours ago

‘He works very hard’: Ncikazi credits Riveiro for Orlando Pirates’ rise

‘In Kaizer Chiefs we see a team that is an opponent that we need points from,’ says Bucs assistant coach
Sport
23 hours ago

What Bafana are up against at Afcon: Egypt, Angola and Zim broken down

On paper at least, record seven-times champions Egypt will probably be the favourites of many supporters and pundits to top group B.
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs sign DRC striker from French third tier, Morris and Cele

Christian Saile heads to SuperSport United in a swap deal, as Amakhosi attempt to beef up
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Chaos at Safa NEC meeting but Jordaan’s foes claim victory Soccer
  2. Bafana Bafana get Pharaohs in 2025 Afcon draw Soccer
  3. Cardoso says Sundowns will take action over Aubaas earning red again Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs sign DRC striker from French third tier, Morris and Cele Soccer
  5. Olympic stars Simbine and Du Plessis win big at Athletics SA awards evening Sport

Latest Videos

Musa Khawula abandons bail
Lucky Lekgwathi and Katlego Mphela expect ‘young guns’ to shine in Soweto derby