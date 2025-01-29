Orlando Pirates midfield kingpin Thalente Mbatha has rejected the widely held belief that they are favourites going into the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The Buccaneers go into the Betway Premiership clash in second place, with 27 points from 11 matches, to leaders Mamelodi Sundowns' 33 from 12, and on the back of three successive wins from two outings in the Champions League and one in the Nedbank Cup.
Amakhosi are on a two-match winning streak in the league and Nedbank Cup and their confidence will be much-improved after a hot-and-cold return to play in the new year as they look to make it three out of three against Pirates.
“I don’t believe we are favourites,” said Mbatha, who will partner Makhehlene Makhaula in the heart of the Bucs midfield.
Thalente Mbatha says Pirates are not favourites for Soweto derby
Midfielder says it's going to be tough but the youngsters will pull their weight
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
“People always say the team they support are the favourites but that is not on our minds. It is not a secret we are challenging for the league and we want to win, but we are not favourites.”
Tickets for the match were sold out last week and Mbatha said the players are aware this is a big occasion.
“You can see the tension and the mood, and it is going to be a tough game for us. It is a crucial game because we are challenging to be at the top of the log standings.
“When it comes to a game like the derby, you need to focus because you will not even hear your teammates giving you information on the field. It is a game where we have to work as a team.
“There are going to be mistakes because it is a game of football. We have to be united as a team and fight for each other.”
Mbatha said Pirates are not focusing on what is happening at Chiefs, who have battled for form under Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi and his technical staff as they attempt to rebuild Amakhosi after nine seasons without silverware.
“Most of the time we focus on our own business as Pirates. We tend to follow our own culture of football where the coach tells us how to play.
“Coming to the midfield battle, it is something the coach prepares us for as a team to play in a certain way.
“We have to believe in our teammates and one another. We are a team that has quality. We are still learning and you can see there are many players born after 2000 — I am one of them.
“With the quality we have, on a good day we are a good team.”
