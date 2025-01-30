Arteta impressed with Arsenal 17-year-old Nwaneri in win at Girona

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta heaped praise on midfielder Ethan Nwaneri after the 17-year-old produced another fine performance to help his side secure a spot in the Champions League round of 16 with a victory at Girona.

The Premier League club came from a goal down to beat Girona 2-1 thanks to Nwaneri's 42nd-minute winner at the Estadi Montilivi on Wednesday. It was Nwaneri's first start in the Champions League.

Nwaneri, who joined Arsenal at the age of eight, has continued to impress since a hamstring injury to Bukayo Saka late in December.