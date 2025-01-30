Soccer

Arteta impressed with Arsenal 17-year-old Nwaneri in win at Girona

30 January 2025 - 14:02 By Pearl Josephine Nazare
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ethan Nwaneri of Arsenal looks on during their Uefa Champions League 2024/25 league phase match against Girona at Montilivi Stadium in Girona, Spain on Wednesday.
Ethan Nwaneri of Arsenal looks on during their Uefa Champions League 2024/25 league phase match against Girona at Montilivi Stadium in Girona, Spain on Wednesday.
Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta heaped praise on midfielder Ethan Nwaneri after the 17-year-old produced another fine performance to help his side secure a spot in the Champions League round of 16 with a victory at Girona.

The Premier League club came from a goal down to beat Girona 2-1 thanks to Nwaneri's 42nd-minute winner at the Estadi Montilivi on Wednesday. It was Nwaneri's first start in the Champions League.

Nwaneri, who joined Arsenal at the age of eight, has continued to impress since a hamstring injury to Bukayo Saka late in December.

“That's what we love about him, he's willing to take the initiative to make things happen,” Arteta told reporters.

“He's very aggressive when he's got the ball and so confident, because before that he had another action, a very similar one, he made the right choice, he went for it. He has the capacity to finish from every angle basically and it was a very important goal.

“It's very natural for him, you can see the way he takes the touches, how he beats people and then the technique he's got, he's so precise in his finishing, put him a lot of times in that situation and the outcome will be good.”

But Arteta remained tight-lipped about the injury to first-choice goalkeeper David Raya, who did not feature against Girona with Brazilian Neto making his debut for the North London side in the absence of the Spain international.

Arsenal next host fourth-placed Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. Arteta's side are second in the Premier League, trailing leaders Liverpool by six points having played a game more.

“He [Raya] certainly could not play, he's injured and that's it. Let's see how it goes,” Arteta said.

Reuters

READ MORE

Guardiola says new Champions League format a lesson after Man City scrape through

Citizens mount comeback against Brugge; Madrid, Bayern, PSG, Milan and Juventus join them in playoffs; Lille win 6-1 to clinch place
Sport
8 hours ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Lekgwathi, Mphela expect ‘young guns’ to fire in Soweto derby

Legends discuss the talking points before Saturday’s sold-out Orlando Pirates-Kaizer Chiefs clash at FNB Stadium.
Sport
1 day ago

Mosimane leaves Iranian club Esteghlal over ‘unpaid salaries’

It is not the first time the SA coach has had to battle a club to secure his wages working in the Gulf region.
Sport
1 day ago

Arsenal boss Arteta urges fans to stop abuse after Lewis-Skelly red card rescinded

‘We don't need to keep this hatred, it removes the beauty of the sport,’ says Gunners boss
Sport
1 day ago

Neymar leaves Al Hilal by mutual agreement as R1.76bn deal flops

Brazilian media have reported Neymar will return to his childhood club Santos
Sport
2 days ago

I’d rather pick the goalkeeper coach than a halfhearted player: Amorim on Rashford exile

Late, deflected Martinez strike earns Red Devils much-needed victory at Fulham to move up to 12 place
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Chaos at Safa NEC meeting but Jordaan’s foes claim victory Soccer
  2. Bafana Bafana get Pharaohs in 2025 Afcon draw Soccer
  3. Cardoso says Sundowns will take action over Aubaas earning red again Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs sign DRC striker from French third tier, Morris and Cele Soccer
  5. Olympic stars Simbine and Du Plessis win big at Athletics SA awards evening Sport

Latest Videos

SARB MPC Press Conference, 30 January 2025
SPOTLIGHT | Don't miss Angelina Jolie's portrayal of opera legend Maria Callas