Chaine doesn't see Saturday's derby as different to any other league match but admits that for the fans South Africa's most-watched sporting event is always a huge deal.
“For the team and me it's about preparing well to get the three points on Saturday. That's the most important thing, to push towards our objective of this season.”
Pirates go into to the derby as favourites. Unlike Chiefs in fifth position, Bucs are breathing down leaders Mamelodi Sundowns' necks in second, and they have won the last two three derbies against Amakhosi — two in the league and one in the Nedbank Cup. Chaine does not see the recent winning record as a major factor.
“I think the games are too far apart for you to you have confidence from winning the last three. I think it's a different ball game, like every game is.
“The way we prepare for Richards Bay which is not the same with the way you prepare for this game. Every game and every team has its dynamic on how they [the opposition] play and that's why we're here every day [at Bucs' training ground at Rand Stadium] to prepare for the game on Saturday.
“It doesn't matter who we play, our sole focus is on the team we're playing against this weekend.”
Chaine confident he can continue his rise as Pirates’ reliable gloveman
After setbacks and ups and downs at previous clubs, the keeper has found game time and form at Bucs
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
There are few Orlando Pirates players oozing confidence at the level of the club's No 1 goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, who has managed to keep 13 clean sheets in 26 matches he has played for Bucs in all competitions this season.
For an in-form team chasing title glory, a safe pair of hands and keeper capable of cleaning up his area can be the clinching attribute required.
Chaine has been ever-present for Bucs, missing only one match this season. The rise of his stock at Pirates has coincided with the goalkeeper's recognition by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos who realised towards the end of last year that Chaine is the player suitable to be national captain Ronwen Williams' understudy.
That Pirates have only conceded five goals in 11 Betway Premiership matches and sit second behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns is partly down to Chaine, who boasts of six clean sheets — one better than Williams, who has only played eight league matches this season.
Chaine helped Pirates retain the MTN8 this season, conceding three goals in four matches, and to reach the Caf Champions League quarterfinals — playing 10 matches and conceding only four goals while keeping six clean sheets.
It is these stats that make Chaine a shoo-in to be in Bucs' goals when they host Soweto arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday's sold-out Betway Premiership Soweto derby at the FNB Stadium.
The Bucs goalkeeper readily admits his star wasn't always looking this bright as he joined Pirates in September 2022 after being rejected at Royal AM and having struggled for game time at Chippa United.
“It's about how I've always approached life,” the keeper said.
“There's a lot of instances where I haven't played as much in my career. This is the first time I find myself in this position where I've played consistently over a period of time.
“I've always strived to just try to be the best football player that I could be. I've always strived to get better every day, every game and every week. It's about coming to training and improving every aspect of my goalkeeping and my career.
“It's not the easiest thing because everything is out there and in football you sometimes have good games and sometimes not so good games. But you have to stay focused on what you're trying to achieve as a footballer. It's something that's personal, it's something I have to do, just improving myself.”
Chaine is aware that a little dip in his form will quickly remove him from where he is right now. Despite personal tragedies that included losing his mother ahead of the last derby, he says he's determined to remain on top of the pile at Pirates.
Chaine said it been important to develop a rapport with fellow goalkeepers at Pirates Melusi Buthelezi and Siyabonga Dladla.
“It's a very intimate position and there's not a lot of us. The only thing is for us to push ourselves, work hard and support whoever plays on the day. It's for us to keep improving and keep getting better in every training session.
“The position we're in is a special position and it requires a special relationship among us.”
How unsung Deon Hotto is propelling Orlando Pirates’ charge for title glory
