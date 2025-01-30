Guardiola says new Champions League format a lesson after Man City scrape through

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not entirely sold on the new Champions League format after his team barely scraped through to the knockout round, but called the experience an “incredible lesson” for his team.

City came back from a goal down to beat Belgian side Club Brugge on Wednesday in a nerve-jangling must-win league phase finale, to finish 22nd in the table — three places above elimination.

“I would say I don't like [the new format], because we suffered a lot,” said Guardiola, whose team won just two of their first seven games to set up Wednesday's thriller.

“We were on the perch, 45 minutes to be out. It is an incredible lesson for me and the players that nothing is for granted.”

City face either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the two-legged knockout round, and while their form this season does not bode well against either of the European heavyweights, Guardiola said he will at least have some reinforcements.