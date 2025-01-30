Huge blow for Kaizer Chiefs as Wandile Duba ruled out of Soweto derby

Kaizer Chiefs have suffered a huge blow ahead of the Soweto derby with confirmation that exciting emerging attacker Wandile Duba has been ruled out with injury.

Speaking during Thursday's Betway Premiership prematch press conference in Soweto for Saturday's clash against Orlando Pirates at a sold-out FNB Stadium (3.30.pm), Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi confirmed Duba has not recovered from his knee injury.

Duba, who has been one of the standout performers for Amakhosi this season, was stretchered off the field in last weekend’s 4-0 Nedbank Cup last 32 win over minnows Free Agents at FNB.

Duba has scored four goals and contributed one assist in 14 matches in the league this season and the in-form winger or striker was certainly going to add value to the Amakhosi attack on Saturday.