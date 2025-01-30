Soccer

Huge blow for Kaizer Chiefs as Wandile Duba ruled out of Soweto derby

Amakhosi are running against time to get new signing Makabi Lilepo’s work permit resolved

30 January 2025 - 16:56
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro and Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Nasredinne Nabi during the Soweto Derby press conference at Soweto Theatre on Thursday, ahead of Saturday's clash at FNB Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have suffered a huge blow ahead of the Soweto derby with confirmation that exciting emerging attacker Wandile Duba has been ruled out with injury.

Speaking during Thursday's Betway Premiership prematch press conference in Soweto for Saturday's clash against Orlando Pirates at a sold-out FNB Stadium (3.30.pm), Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi confirmed Duba has not recovered from his knee injury.

Duba, who has been one of the standout performers for Amakhosi this season, was stretchered off the field in last weekend’s 4-0 Nedbank Cup last 32 win over minnows Free Agents at FNB.

Duba has scored four goals and contributed one assist in 14 matches in the league this season and the in-form winger or striker was certainly going to add value to the Amakhosi attack on Saturday.

His absence leaves Nabi with a selection headache as it leaves him with Ranga Chivaviro as the only recognised striker in the team, with Ashley du Preez still injured while new centre-forward signing Tashreeq Morris arrived at the club suspended.

Morris is serving a suspension from the red card he received while playing for SuperSport United against Sekhukhune United earlier in the month.

There is also recently signed winger Makabi Lilepo, 27, who can be used as a striker but Amakhosi are running against time to get the Democratic Republic of Congo international's work permit resolved in time for the derby.

“He is going to be out for about three to four weeks according to the last report we got from the medical department. It is a knee injury and we wish him a speedy recovery,” explained Nabi about Duba’s injury.

Barcelona B, Rangers? Broos says Mofokeng primed for Europe, needs right club

‘What is Rele going to do in Scottish competition, where the ball is in the air and if you have the ball they kill you?’
Sport
4 hours ago

Nabi will be featuring in his first Soweto derby and he is looking forward to experiencing one of the biggest matches on the continent.

“I am honoured to be part of this big day, Soweto has a big history in Africa and it is an honour for me as an African coach to be part of one of the biggest derbies on the continent.

“You can feel the atmosphere as this big day approaches, everyone in the technical staff is happy to be part of this event.”

“I remember seeing Fifa president Gianni Infantino in the stands and he was very happy about the derby and I can tell you I am happy and looking forward to being part of the match.”

Chiefs are in fifth place in the Premiership with 21 points from 14 matches. Pirates, in second place (27 from 11), are favourites on Saturday, but form often counts for little in the derby. 

