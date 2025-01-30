Soccer

Mothobi Mvala pleads with Sundowns fans to be patient with coach Cardoso

‘He’s got a lot of energy, which rubs off on the players. You can see by the way we play — we fight until the end of the match’

30 January 2025 - 12:06
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mothobi Mvala attends the Nedbank Cup last 16 draw at the SuperSport studios in Randburg on Wednesday. The Mamelodi Sundowns defender says players are getting used to the methods of coach Miguel Cardoso.
Mothobi Mvala attends the Nedbank Cup last 16 draw at the SuperSport studios in Randburg on Wednesday. The Mamelodi Sundowns defender says players are getting used to the methods of coach Miguel Cardoso.
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

Even though he has won seven out of his nine matches in all competitions as Mamelodi Sundowns coach, there is a feeling of discontentment about coach Miguel Cardoso from some of the club’s supporters. 

Since he took over, Cardoso has overseen four successive wins in the Betway Premiership to stay at the top of the log, qualified for the group stages of the Champions League and last 16 of the Nedbank Cup. 

Some Sundowns supporters have not been entirely impressed with the style of play under the 52-year-old Portuguese since he replaced dismissed Manqoba Mngqithi on December 10, but Bafana Bafana defender Mothobi Mvala said the team is shaping up nicely and there is a lot to come.

“It is obvious there is difference to other coaches, but not that much,” he said when asked about Cardoso at the Nedbank last-16 draw in Randburg on Wednesday night, where Downs were pitted against lower division Limpopo side Mpheni Home Defenders. 

“He likes to play football, wants goals, he is a winner and he’s got a lot of energy, which rubs off on the players. You can see by the way we play — we fight until the end of the match. 

“The team has improved a lot when it comes to set pieces, attacking and defending. I will say to the supporters be more patient with the coach. We have quality players and the guys understand his philosophy. 

“He is working hard at training to improve the players and there are a lot of good things that are coming.” 

Mvala missed the start of the season with injury but has started training. 

“I have been working hard in the gym to strengthen the knee, but everything has gone well,” he said.

Thalente Mbatha says Pirates are not favourites for Soweto derby

Orlando Pirates midfield kingpin Thalente Mbatha has rejected the widely held belief that they are favourites going into the Soweto derby against ...
Sport
1 day ago

“I have started running on the field and hopefully I will be back in action soon to help the team.”

Mvala said he is happy to see Orlando Pirates joining perennial knockout stage entrants Sundowns in being competitive on the continent. The Buccaneers have also reached the Champions League quarters, going unbeaten in the group stage.

Stellenbosch FC made it three South African teams in continental quarters in 2024-25, reaching that stage in the Confederation Cup. 

“Pirates are doing well in the Champions League, which is good for the national team. They will push us to the next level but at Sundowns we are used to pressure.

“Every player must do their best whenever they get their chance.” 

Downs meet Lamontville Golden Arrows in their Premiership clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (5.45pm).

MORE:

How unsung Deon Hotto is propelling Orlando Pirates’ charge for title glory

The 30-year-old is reaching the right peak where the confluence of experience, skill and pace mean so much for his club
Sport
1 day ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Lekgwathi, Mphela expect ‘young guns’ to fire in Soweto derby

Legends discuss the talking points before Saturday’s sold-out Orlando Pirates-Kaizer Chiefs clash at FNB Stadium.
Sport
1 day ago

Chaine confident he can continue his rise as Pirates’ reliable gloveman

After setbacks and ups and downs at previous clubs, the keeper has found game time and form at Bucs
Sport
5 hours ago

‘A smart player’: Ben Youssef on revitalisation of Chiefs’ George Matlou

Midfielder in tears at man-of-the-match award against Agents, eyes bigger stage in derby against Pirates
Sport
1 day ago

‘He works very hard’: Ncikazi credits Riveiro for Orlando Pirates’ rise

‘In Kaizer Chiefs we see a team that is an opponent that we need points from,’ says Bucs assistant coach
Sport
1 day ago

Mosimane leaves Iranian club Esteghlal over ‘unpaid salaries’

It is not the first time the SA coach has had to battle a club to secure his wages working in the Gulf region.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Chaos at Safa NEC meeting but Jordaan’s foes claim victory Soccer
  2. Bafana Bafana get Pharaohs in 2025 Afcon draw Soccer
  3. Cardoso says Sundowns will take action over Aubaas earning red again Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs sign DRC striker from French third tier, Morris and Cele Soccer
  5. Olympic stars Simbine and Du Plessis win big at Athletics SA awards evening Sport

Latest Videos

SARB MPC Press Conference, 30 January 2025
SPOTLIGHT | Don't miss Angelina Jolie's portrayal of opera legend Maria Callas