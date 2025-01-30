Soccer

Striker eager to break his derby duck

Tshegofatso Mabasa aims to sway dad to back Orlando Pirates

Hopefully I will disappoint people at home by helping Bucs win on Saturday, says striker

30 January 2025 - 19:11
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Tshegofatso Mabasa celebrates after scoring for Orlando Pirates in their 2024-25 Nedbank Cup last 32 win against Richards Bay FC at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Sunday.
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has revealed that winning Saturday's Betway Premiership Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium (3.30pm) will disappoint his family, especially his father Jimmy, who supports Amakhosi.

Mabasa, who grew up supporting Pirates, wants to help his team get one over their arch-rivals even though his family may disapprove.

The 28-year-old said he has been trying to convince his father to change and support the Buccaneers, without luck.

“My father is one person I speak to almost every day. I'm grateful for his support, but one thing I have not managed to do is for him to change allegiance to Pirates,” Mabasa said at the prematch press conference at Soweto Theatre on Thursday.

“He is a Chiefs supporter and many people at home are Chiefs supporters. Hopefully, I will disappoint them by helping the team win the game on Saturday.”

The forward has not scored in the Soweto derby, but what encourages him to end that drought is that he is level on second with the late Dennis Lota on 39 goals in the all-time Pirates scoring charts.

“I want to score in this game. Hopefully, get my first goal in the derby and help the team get the three points,” he said.

“I think I'm joint second top goalscorer in this club's all-time list. It is something I can always be proud of and I want to keep on achieving even greater things for the club. I grew up supporting this club and I want to make history and leave my mark too.”

