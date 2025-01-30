Pirates coach Jose Riveiro believes a positive result will play a big role in their push for the Premiership title.
After facing Chiefs, Pirates will have tricky matches in Sekhukhune United on Wednesday and Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, both away.
“Yes of course, there is no better way to recover after the games and feel fresh and confident than getting a result. We are playing for the points, it is our business, so every time we get a good result everything looks much better,” Riveiro said.
Chiefs are in fifth place in the Premiership with 21 points from 14 matches. Pirates, in second place (27 from 11), are favourites on Saturday, but form often counts for little in the derby.
Striker eager to break his derby duck
Tshegofatso Mabasa aims to sway dad to back Orlando Pirates
Hopefully I will disappoint people at home by helping Bucs win on Saturday, says striker
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has revealed that winning Saturday's Betway Premiership Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium (3.30pm) will disappoint his family, especially his father Jimmy, who supports Amakhosi.
Mabasa, who grew up supporting Pirates, wants to help his team get one over their arch-rivals even though his family may disapprove.
The 28-year-old said he has been trying to convince his father to change and support the Buccaneers, without luck.
“My father is one person I speak to almost every day. I'm grateful for his support, but one thing I have not managed to do is for him to change allegiance to Pirates,” Mabasa said at the prematch press conference at Soweto Theatre on Thursday.
“He is a Chiefs supporter and many people at home are Chiefs supporters. Hopefully, I will disappoint them by helping the team win the game on Saturday.”
The forward has not scored in the Soweto derby, but what encourages him to end that drought is that he is level on second with the late Dennis Lota on 39 goals in the all-time Pirates scoring charts.
“I want to score in this game. Hopefully, get my first goal in the derby and help the team get the three points,” he said.
“I think I'm joint second top goalscorer in this club's all-time list. It is something I can always be proud of and I want to keep on achieving even greater things for the club. I grew up supporting this club and I want to make history and leave my mark too.”
