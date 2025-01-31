Soccer

Man Utd, Tottenham and Rangers reach Europa League last 16

31 January 2025 - 09:38 By Martyn Herman
Oyindamola Ajayi of Tottenham celebrate his goal during the UEFA Europa League match against IF Elfsborg at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Image: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were joined by Rangers as three British clubs secured their spots in the Europa League last 16 on the final round of group games on Thursday.

United, who like Tottenham have endured a disappointing Premier League season, won 2-0 at Steaua Bucharest to continue their recent upturn in form.

Second-half goals by Diogo Dalot and Kobbie Mainoo silenced a raucous home crowd as United finished third in the table behind Lazio and Athletic Bilbao.

"When you get to this stage of any competition, anything is possible and they can prove they can win against anybody," said United manager Ruben Amorim.

Tottenham eased to a 3-0 victory over Swedish side Elfsborg with youngsters Dane Scarlett, Damola Ajayi and Mikey Moore netting their first goals for the club.

The victory saw Spurs finish fourth, though their joy was dampened slightly by an injury to defender Radu Dragusin.

"I'm sure the boys won't sleep tonight, but we needed that. We needed some energy. We kind of designed the game today. We're trying to protect some of our players. We've got a big week coming up, and we were going to need the young boys today, and they stood up," said under-pressure manager Ange Postecoglou.

Rangers began the evening outside the top eight but a 2-1 home victory against Belgians Union Saint-Gilloise and results elsewhere enabled them to jump into eighth place and avoid having to enter the knockout phase playoffs.

Nico Raskin headed the opening goal and Vaclav Cerny slotted a second for Rangers.

Lazio finished top of the rankings though they suffered a 1-0 defeat at Braga. Ricardo Horta's sixth-minute goal proved enough for the Portuguese side though they bowed out after finishing 25th in the league.

Second-placed Athletic Bilbao beat Viktoria Plzen 3-1 with Nico Williams, Yeray Alvarez and Javier Marton on target.

AS Roma secured their place in the playoffs with a 2-0 home win over German side Eintracht Frankfurt, who reached the last-16 automatically by coming fifth.

Goals from Angelino and Eldor Shomurodov made sure Roma finished in 15th spot.

Olympique Lyonnais secured direct entry to the last 16 despite a lacklustre 1-1 home draw against already-eliminated Ludogorets.

Corentin Tolisso opened the scoring early in the second half after benefiting from a defensive blunder before Dinis Almeida levelled with 13 minutes left.

Greek side Olympiacos finished seventh to go directly to the last 16 after a resounding 3-0 win over Qarabag.

Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce scraped into the playoffs in 24th position with a 2-2 draw at Midtjylland, proving just enough as other results went in their favour.

Former European champions Porto also flirted with elimination but a 1-0 win over Maccabi Tel Aviv courtesy of a Nico Gonzalez goal helped them to 18th place and playoff.

