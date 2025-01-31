Soccer

Mdu Shabalala doesn’t feel pressure at Chiefs, he only wants to play football

31 January 2025 - 13:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala is ready for the Soweto derby.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Football fans have often attributed the struggles of Kaizer Chiefs to an over-reliance on young and inexperienced players, but attacking midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala is not feeling the pressure. 

Coach Nasreddine Nabi has relied heavily on younger players Shabalala, Mfundo Vilakazi and Wandile Duba, who has been ruled out of Saturday's Soweto derby at FNB Stadium with a knee injury, and they have repaid him with good performances. 

Shabalala, 21, has four goals and two assists in the Betway Premiership to help the team to fifth spot on the standings, and he is again expected to play a crucial role for Amakhosi this weekend. 

Speaking as they prepared to visit their rivals, the stylish midfielder said he does not feel the heavy weight of expectation because he only wants to play football. 

“I don’t feel like that because I just want to play football,” he said. 

“I am a young boy who always loved playing football. Last season I didn’t play in most of the games. Regardless of what is happening in the game, I want to go out there and perform and do my best for the team.” 

Shabalala said he is happy with his progress and his ultimate dream is to play for Bafana Bafana. 

“I am happy with my journey so far. I started from the bottom and I am catching up. I think it could be better because there is always room for improvement. 

“I need to fix my decision making and the ability to score more goals. I also would like to be part of the national team. It is one thing I have always wanted to achieve.” 

Shabalala will be up against good mates Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota of Pirates,  but he said their friendship will be on hold for the duration of the match. 

“We remain friends but we all want to win this match. We will be focused on our teams. Our friendship will be back after the game.” 

Amakhosi go into the match on the back of two successive wins which has boosted their morale. 

“The spirit is high in camp because we have won two games in succession recently and with clean sheets. Everyone is excited and motivated. We need to focus on ourselves and how we are going to execute the game plan.” 

