Pirates’ Tshegofatso Mabasa is guarding against the euphoria of the Soweto derby

31 January 2025 - 14:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa.
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa is cautiously guarding against the danger of being consumed by the emotions and hype around the Soweto derby. 

Pirates take on Kaizer Chiefs at a sold-out FNB Stadium tomorrow, with both teams aiming to claim all three points to boost their respective missions in the Betway Premiership. 

A win for the Buccaneers will see them reduce the gap on log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to three points, with both teams having played the same number of matches.

But the Brazilians can pull away if they win their league match against Golden Arrows at Loftus on Sunday.

For Amakhosi, claiming all three points could see them move to third spot on the log and mark their third successive win in all competitions for a massive morale boost for the rest of the season.

Ahead of the clash, Mabasa spoke about the importance of his teammates blocking out the derby noise and focusing on getting all three points. 

“This game has the potential to be a six pointer for us. It is a big game where bragging rights are at stake but there is also three points,” he said, adding it is important to stay within touching distance of Sundowns. 

Defeat for Pirates and a win for Sundowns on Sunday would leave Pirates with massive pressure as the Brazilians would have opened up a nine point gap at the top. 

“There are people we are chasing and hopefully we can get to the top of the log. We know what is at stake and we have set our minds on working hard to try to get all three points on offer.” 

Mabasa also spoke about how he was influenced by Katlego Mashego and the late Lesley Manyathela. 

“Lesley Manyathela and Katlego Mashego were the two players I looked up to the most when growing up. Those are the players who did a wonderful and admirable job for the club in the past. 

“They are people I have modelled my game around. I have tried to emulate what they have done for this wonderful club.” 

