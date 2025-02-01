Nabi also started the match with new signings Glody Lilepo and Thabo Cele, who were introduced in the second half, on the bench with the likes of Yusuf Maart, Reeve Frosler, Given Msimango and Bradley Cross.
Elsewhere, Nabi put his trust in players like Bruce Bvuma, Rushwin Dortley, Thatayaone Dotlhokwe, Njabulo Blom, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, George Matlou and Pule Mmodi.
Chiefs nearly went off to a dream start but Mmodi was denied by Sipho Chaine after Sesane was pick-pocketed on the edge of the box inside the opening two minutes.
Pirates had the opportunity to open the scoring after 22 minutes but Mofokeng lost the ball trying to beat a defender in the box after he got a pass from Maswanganyi.
It was a missed opportunity for Mofokeng because taking a first time shot to try and get the better of Chiefs goalkeeper Bvuma seemed a better option.
Just after the half-hour mark, Mabasa watched in disbelief when his close-range shot bounced off the body of Rushwin Dortley as the scoreboard remained locked at 0-0.
Minutes later, a loose ball from the midfield arrived at the feet of Mabasa, who was unmarked in the box, but he rushed his effort and it went wide of Bvuma’s upright.
There were other wasted opportunities for Pirates when Mabasa’s shot was cleared by an alert Bvuma who moved out of his line and he later again dived the right way to deny Hotto who evaded the Chiefs defence on the left side.
Maswanganyi's last-minute panenka wins Soweto derby for Pirates
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
A FNB Stadium that was filled to its rafters saved its best for the very last.
This match was seemingly headed for the share of the spoils but Patrick Maswanganyi showed nerves of steel as he stood up to take the decisive penalty as Pirates secured this last gasp 1-0 Soweto derby win over bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs and closed the gap on Sundowns.
Before the goal, the Buccaneers and Amakhosi missed scoring opportunities but Pirates had the last laugh as they kept up with Sundowns.
Sundowns can further pull away and increase their lead to six points on Sunday at Lucas Moripe Stadium if they beat Golden Arrows.
There is no time to rest for Pirates as they visit Sekhukhune United on Wednesday in Polokwane and they have another massive clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on Saturday.
For Chief, they will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on AmaZulu on Wednesday and Stellenbosch at the weekend.
'Youth derby' promises to sizzle at FNB
Riveiro started the match with starlets Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota in his strong starting team that also had the experience of Sipho Chaine, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Makhehleni Makhaula, Deon Hotto and Tshegofatso Mabasa.
There were also players like Thabiso Sesane, Deon van Rooyen, Patrick Maswanganyi and Thalente Mbatha as he went for the tried and tested who did well in the Champions League.
Visiting coach Nesreddine Nabi included playmaker Mduduzi Shabalala and Samkelo Zwane but left Mfundo Vilakazi on the bench as an impact player.
Unfortunately for Nabi, he could not pick promising striker Wandile Duba who sat out of the match due to a knee injury he sustained during last weekend’s 4-0 Nedbank Cup last-32 win over minnows Free Agents.
In Duba’s absence, Nabi turned to Ranga Chivaviro with Ashley du Preez still out injured and new centre-forward signing Tashreeq Morris having arrived at the club suspended.
