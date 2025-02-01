Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has given his assessment of Kaizer Chiefs, saying they are a much better side than the Betway Premiership suggests.
Amakhosi have blown hot and cold since the beginning of the season and they visit the Buccaneers for the sold-out Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday sitting fifth in the standings.
Chiefs are 12 points away from log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and six from Pirates and with the season approaching the halfway mark, they can’t afford to drop points regularly.
Pirates have a mission of their own, as victory will bring them to within three points of Sundowns, but the Brazilians may pull away on Sunday when they host Golden Arrows.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says Chiefs are much better than the log standings suggest
“If you follow teams the way we do as the coaching staff in our analysis, you will realise they should be having much more points than what the log is reflecting now,” said Riveiro.
Riveiro said Chiefs are a team that cannot be underestimated.
“They are playing offensive football. It is true that they have some problems out of possession but when they are in possession they are a dangerous team. They are a team that shoots from dangerous positions in every game and I am sure the moment they manage to fix a few things they are going to be a competitive side.
“We respect each opponent and Chiefs is not an exception because we know what it means to play in the derby. We are only thinking about football and not emotions.”
On the other hand Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi is happy to feature in his first Soweto derby, which is one of the biggest matches on the continent.
“I am honoured to be part of this big day. Soweto has a big history in Africa and it is an honour for me as an African coach to be part of one of the biggest derbies on the continent,” said Nabi.
“You can feel the atmosphere as this big day approaches. Everyone in the technical staff is happy to be part of this event. I remember seeing Fifa president Gianni Infantino in the stands and he was very happy about the derby and I can tell you I am happy and looking forward to being part of the match.”
