Riveiro and Nabi show faith in young players for Soweto derby
Image: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates' and Kaizer Chiefs' coaches showed faith in young players in their starting line-ups for the huge Soweto derby clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro included exciting starlets Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota in his strong starting team that also had the experience of Sipho Chaine, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Makhehleni Makhaula, Deon Hotto and Tshegofatso Mabasa.
There were also players like Thabiso Sesane, Deon van Rooyen, Patrick Maswanganyi and Thalente Mbatha as Riveiro went for the tried and tested team that did well in the Champions League.
Visiting coach Nesreddine Nabi included playmaker Mduduzi Shabalala and Samkelo Zwane but left Mfundo Vilakazi on the bench as an impact player.
Unfortunately for Nabi, he could not pick promising striker Wandile Duba who sat out of the match due to a knee injury he sustained during last weekend’s 4-0 Nedbank Cup last-32 win over minnows Free Agents.
In Duba’s absence, Nabi turned to Ranga Chivaviro with Ashley du Preez still out injured and new centre-forward signing Tashreeq Morris having arrived at the club suspended.
Elsewhere, Nabi put his trust in players like Bruce Bvuma, Rushwin Dortley, Thatayaone Dotlhokwe, Njabulo Blom, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, George Matlou and Pule Mmodi.
Nabi also started the match with new signings Glody Lilepo and Thabo Cele on the bench with the likes of Yusuf Maart, Reeve Frosler, Given Msimango and Bradley Cross.
Pirates: Chaine, Sesane, Sibisi, Van Rooyen, Hotto, Mbatha, Makhaula, Maswanganyi, Nkota, Mofokeng, Mabasa
Chiefs: Bvuma, Dotlhokwe, Blom, Miguel, Dortley, Mthethwa, Zwane, Zwane, Matlou, Mmodi, Shabalala, Chivaviro
