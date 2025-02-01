Meanwhile, Fulham substitute Rodrigo Muniz struck in the 82nd minute to give his side a 2-1 Premier League away win over Newcastle United on Saturday, with the visitors coming back from a goal down to grab the victory following a superb second-half effort.
The victory sees Fulham move up to ninth in the table on 36 points, five behind Newcastle, who remain fifth despite a disappointing result and a disjointed performance at home that saw them hit the woodwork twice.
Jacob Murphy played the role of both hero and villain for the Magpies, scoring the opener in the first half before getting a deflection on a Raul Jimenez shot that steered the ball past Martin Dubravka as the Londoners levelled in the 61st minute.
With Sandro Tonali having hit the woodwork for Newcastle in the first half, Alexander Isak smacked a shot off the crossbar in the 75th minute. That miss was to prove costly seven minutes later when Muniz stole in at the near post to get a touch on Andreas Pereira's free kick to secure the win.
Super Salah at the double as Liverpool go nine clear, Muniz grabs late winner as Fulham down Newcastle
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Liverpool opened up a nine-point lead in the Premier League title race as Mohamed Salah continued his sensational season with both goals in a 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.
Arne Slot's side rode their luck at times against a side unbeaten in 11 league games but Salah once again proved the difference as he took his league tally to 21 this season.
Salah rifled home a penalty after half an hour and then curled home an exquisite second in the 75th minute.
Bournemouth, who remain seventh, hit the woodwork twice — through Antoine Semenyo when it was 0-0 and then Marcus Tavernier shortly before Salah wrapped up the points.
Liverpool have 56 points from 23 games, with second-placed Arsenal and Nottingham Forest on 47. Arsenal host Manchester City, who are fourth with 41, on Sunday.
