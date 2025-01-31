“I think it's for us to learn from them and not to be jealous because our time is coming ... we need to keep our heads up.
“Working with the current technical team, I think we will reach our full potential [as Chiefs' youngsters].”
Shabalala, who has scored four goals from 14 league appearances with one assist, narrated what it means to be one of the headline acts of this Soweto derby, reflecting how he sacrificed as a youngster to watch the Soweto derby live.
Shabalala wants to leave a legacy like legends such as Siphiwe Tshabalala.
“I am very happy to see myself on derby posters. As a boy from Soweto, I once dreamed of playing for Chiefs, so seeing myself on the posters is unbelievable,'' Shabalala said.
“Growing up, we used to wake up early in the morning and catch a train to the derby when we didn't even have tickets, so now that my family and friends will be going to FNB Stadium to watch me play in the derby, I am really happy. I'd really love to make it big at this team to be remembered like legends like Tshabalala.''
'Youth derby' promises to sizzle at FNB
Mduduzi Shabalala concedes Bucs contingent a bit ahead
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images
With many coining Saturday's Soweto derby the “youth derby”, since a few youngsters from both teams are expected to continue shining, one of Kaizer Chiefs' starlets, Mduduzi Shabalala, 21, genuinely feels their Orlando Pirates counterparts are a notch above them.
Pirates and Chiefs lock horns in what's the first Soweto derby under Betway, as the new title sponsor of the league, at FNB Stadium (3pm).
Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng, 20, and Shabalala are the faces of this derby, with many posters and ads depicting them as main characters, thanks to their recent blistering forms.
Mohau Nkota, who's a year younger than his teammate Mofokeng, is also tipped for a telling role in what'll be his first Soweto derby.
The same is expected from his Chiefs age compeer Mfundo Vilakazi. Shabalala, who hails from Senaoane in Soweto, is of the view that their Pirates peers are better than them.
“We are not yet at their level. I think the Pirates youngsters are better than us and they are not only the best here in South Africa but on the continent as well. I think they've gained a lot of experience at such an early age ... you could see in each and every game [that] they're growing,'' Shabalala said on Friday.
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images
