Soccer

DR Congo asks European clubs to end ‘bloodstained’ Visit Rwanda sponsorship

‘Countless lives have been lost; rape, murder and theft prevail. Your sponsor is directly responsible for this misery‘

02 February 2025 - 09:22 By Ange Kasongo and Nick Said
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Visit Rwanda sponsorship logo on the arm of an Arsenal shirt in 2018.
The Visit Rwanda sponsorship logo on the arm of an Arsenal shirt in 2018.
Image: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Democratic Republic of Congo’s foreign minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner has urged soccer clubs Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain to end their “bloodstained” sponsorship agreements with “Visit Rwanda” after the worsening humanitarian crisis in the country.

The DR Congo health ministry said on Saturday there were almost 800 bodies in hospital morgues around Goma after the offensive by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels to seize east Congo's largest city, home to lucrative gold, coltan and tin mines.

The latest escalation has worsened a long-standing humanitarian crisis that has driven hundreds of thousands to seek shelter in Goma after fleeing fighting between M23 and Congolese troops.

The fighting has led to human rights violations including summary executions, the bombing of displacement camps, reports of gang rape and other sexual violence, according to the UN.

Super Salah at the double as Liverpool go nine clear, Muniz grabs late winner as Fulham down Newcastle

Liverpool opened up a nine-point lead in the Premier League title race as Mohamed Salah continued his sensational season with both goals in a 2-0 win ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Wagner wrote to the three clubs this week and questioned the morality of their sponsorship deals, citing a UN report that suggested there were 4,000 Rwandan troops active in DR Congo.

“Thousands are currently trapped in the city of Goma with restricted access to food, water, and security,” Wagner said in her letters to the clubs, according to a media statement from her ministry on Sunday.

“Countless lives have been lost; rape, murder and theft prevail. Your sponsor is directly responsible for this misery. If not for your own consciences, then the clubs should do it [end their sponsorship agreement] for the victims of Rwandan aggression.”

Rwanda says it is defending itself, accusing Congo's military of joining forces with ethnic Hutu-led militias bent on slaughtering Tutsis in Congo and threatening Rwanda, where Hutus targeted Tutsis in a 1994 genocide and some later fled to Congo.

Fans praise Tems for cancelling her Rwandan show amid ongoing conflict

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Tems has decided to cancel her show in Rwanda which was scheduled as part of her “Born In The Wild Tour”.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Congo denies this and accuses Rwanda of using M23 to pillage valuable minerals from Congolese territory.

“Visit Rwanda” began their sponsorship of Arsenal in 2018, with the latest deal reported to be worth more than £10m (R231m) per year.

Bayern Munich signed a five-year football development and tourism promotion partnership with Rwanda in 2023, while “Visit Rwanda” has been a sponsor of PSG since 2019.

Reuters has contacted the three clubs and “Visit Rwanda” for comment.

British foreign minister David Lammy told parliament on Tuesday Rwanda received over $1 billion in global aid every year, including around 32 million pounds of bilateral UK assistance, but “all of that is under threat when you attack your neighbours.”

Reuters

READ MORE

Maswanganyi's last-minute panenka wins Soweto derby for Pirates

A FNB Stadium that was filled to its rafters saved its best for the very last.
Sport
17 hours ago

Victory over rivals Man City crucial for Arsenal's title run, Arteta says

Victory over Manchester City on Sunday will be a boost for Arsenal's Premier League title hopes, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.
Sport
1 day ago

Real Madrid to face Man City in Champions League knockout playoffs

Defending champions Real Madrid will renew their Champions League rivalry with 2023 winners Manchester City in a blockbuster knockout phase playoff ...
Sport
1 day ago

Redouble diplomatic efforts to bring about peace in eastern DRC

Sadc should have difficult discussions with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi about recognising the Banyamulenge. Without this intervention, rebel ...
Opinion & Analysis
11 hours ago

Rwandan army fired on SA soldiers — Holomisa

The SA government has pointed fingers at the Rwandan army following the deaths of SA peacekeeping troops in the eastern DRC and insists eastern ...
News
11 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Chaos at Safa NEC meeting but Jordaan’s foes claim victory Soccer
  2. Bafana Bafana get Pharaohs in 2025 Afcon draw Soccer
  3. Cardoso says Sundowns will take action over Aubaas earning red again Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs sign DRC striker from French third tier, Morris and Cele Soccer
  5. Olympic stars Simbine and Du Plessis win big at Athletics SA awards evening Sport

Latest Videos

Anora Trailer #1 (2024)
Eskom media briefing on loadshedding