Mamelodi Sundowns continued to notch up positive results under coach Miguel Cardoso, winning their fifth successive match in the Betway Premiership 4-0 against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.
The victory saw Masandawana (36 points from 13 matches) reestablish a six-point lead over second-place Orlando Pirates (30 from 12), who claimed a 1-0 victory over arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.
Though some Sundowns fans have expressed dissatisfaction with the team's style of play this season, Cardoso, who joined the club in mid-December, is yet to lose a league match — winning five against Stellenbosch FC, AmaZulu, Richards Bay, Magesi and now Arrows.
This was probably their best performance under Cardoso, especially in the second half as Downs outplayed Arrows, who didn't have answers for their attacking play.
Mamelodi Sundowns hammer blunt Arrows
Brazilians coach Miguel Cardoso yet to lose a Premiership match after five games
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Peter Shalulile came off the bench to score a brace in the second half (65th and 80th minutes), while Lucas Ribeiro scored the opener from a spot-kick (44th) before Teboho Mokoena netted a fourth late (85th).
Sundowns made a lively start as they searched for the opening goal, but Arrows remained compact in their approach as they tried to neutralise the Brazilians' attacking system in the first half.
They denied Sundowns space and the home side could not get striker Iqraam Rayners into the game, with Arrows threatening on transitions.
Cardoso made a change, taking off Sphelele Mkhulise, who was replaced by Shalulile after the half-hour mark. That injected a new life into Downs' attack as he made an immediate impact.
The Namibian international drew a penalty for Sundowns after a foul inside the box by Arrows keeper Ismail Watenga after attacking a loose ball.
Ribeiro made no mistake from the spot-kick as he fired Masandawana ahead. With momentum on their side, the league leaders continued where they left off in the second half. Shalulile doubled the lead just after the hour-mark after he was picked inside the box by Rayners.
Arrows offered little going forward in the second half and could not trouble Ronwen Williams in goal as it became one-way traffic.
Mokoena made it 4-0 with six minutes remaining with a shot from outside the box that deflected into the goal.
Sundowns now turn their attention to the Tshwane derby against struggling SuperSport United on Wednesday at this venue.
In the other result on Sunday, TS Galaxy beat Cape Town City 2-0 at Mbombela Stadium.
Meanwhile, Thembinkosi Lorch completed his season-long loan move to Wydad Casablanca from Sundowns on Sunday, the Moroccan giants confirmed.
SowetanLIVE
