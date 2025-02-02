Soccer

Man United lose at home again as Mateta double earns Palace win

Red Devils went into encounter on the back of their best run under new manager Ruben Amorim

02 February 2025 - 18:24 By Peter Hall
Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates scoring Crystal Palace's second goal in their Premier League win against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Manchester United's woeful home form this season continued as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

Despite United chasing a fourth successive win in all competitions, Palace were much the better side in the first half at Old Trafford, passing up several chances to capitalise on their superiority.

The visitors did make one count after 64 minutes, Jean-Philippe Mateta reacting first after the ball had come off the crossbar to give his side a deserved lead.

United upped the ante in search of an equaliser but lacked ideas, with Mateta condemning the hosts to a seventh home league loss this term with a late second, helping Palace climb above 13th-placed United into 12th in the standings.

United came into Sunday's encounter on the back of their best run under new manager Ruben Amorim, having secured a third successive win in all competitions at Steaua Bucharest on Thursday.

Amorim has, however, yet to taste back-to-back league wins since he took charge in late November. No United manager since Tommy Docherty in 1972-73 has had to wait so long to achieve that.

After a prematch tribute to those who died in the Munich air disaster 67 years ago, Kobbie Mainoo, playing in an unfamiliar central striker role, went close to giving United the perfect start, striking the post with a deflected shot.

Palace, in fine away form having won four of their previous five on the road, looked the more threatening early on, with defenders Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell going close to an opener.

The visitors continued to press, with Mateta denied by a brilliant save from Andre Onana as halftime approached.

Needing improvement after again failing to score in the first half of a league match — now 18 goalless opening periods in 24 this season — United pushed forward after the break.

Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson was finally called into action, denying Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte with smart saves, but Mateta’s close-range finish, after Maxence Lacroix’s header had hit the crossbar, was what the visitors’ endeavour merited.

For all their pressure, United openings failed to materialise, with Mateta finishing off a Palace counter in the 89th minute to send the away supporters into raptures.

United defender Lisandro Martinez was carried off on a stretcher in the second half with what looked like a serious knee injury. 

Reuters

