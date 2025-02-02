Soccer

Rampant Gunners blow Man City away to stay in title hunt

Arsenal moved to 50 points from 24 games with Liverpool on 56 having played a game less

02 February 2025 - 20:39 By Martyn Herman
Ethan Nwaneri scores Arsenal's fifth goal whilst under pressure from Josko Gvardiol of Manchester City in their Premier League match at Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday.
Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Arsenal delivered a statement of intent in the Premier League title race with a 5-1 hammering of champions Manchester City to close the gap at the top to six points on Sunday.

Captain Martin Odegaard gave Arsenal the lead in the second minute after woeful City defending and though Erling Haaland equalised after the break the hosts ran out comfortable winners to extend their unbeaten league sequence to 14.

City were level for less than a minute as Thomas Partey's deflected effort restored Arsenal's lead before teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly netted his first goal for the club.

Kai Havertz made sure there was no way back for Pep Guardiola's side with a sweet finish from a counterattack and substitute Ethan Nwaneri put the icing on the cake with a stunning curler with the last kick of the game.

Arsenal moved to 50 points from 24 games with Liverpool on 56 having played a game less. City stay a distant fourth with 41 points from 24 games.

Reuters

