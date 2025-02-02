Soccer

Riveiro says derby could have ended 0-0, but Pirates got a legitimate penalty

‘It's a huge victory today, plus all the emotional components and confidence, energy and all of these things,’ says Bucs coach

02 February 2025 - 13:39
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mohau Nkota of Orlando Pirates gets in ahead of Thatayaone Ditlhokwe of Kaizer Chiefs in Bucs' 1-0 Betway Premiership Soweto derby win at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Mohau Nkota of Orlando Pirates gets in ahead of Thatayaone Ditlhokwe of Kaizer Chiefs in Bucs' 1-0 Betway Premiership Soweto derby win at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro graciously praised Kaizer Chiefs for the way they engaged his team throughout the 90 minutes in Bucs' 1-0 Betway Premiership Soweto derby win at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The 47-year-old Spaniard — adding a first derby win of 2024-25, and fourth in succession, to a strong campaign for his side — said Chiefs did not deserve to lose the match in front of a sold-out, 90,000 crowd and he believed a 0-0 draw would have been a deserved result for both sides.

Despite that sentiment, Riveiro felt ultimately his team was rewarded for marginally shading a derby that battled to swing into action in the first half, but livened up markedly in the second, where Patrick Maswanganyi's penalty six minutes into added time gave Bucs a last-gasp winner.

“I think the result is fair and it's a reflection of both performances in my opinion. It was not a 5-0 performance, but I think Pirates were better on the day,” Riveiro said.

“It's a 0-0 game. The game should have finished 0-0 without that penalty, which I think is a [legitimate] penalty.

“From the bench it looks like two penalties actually from the defender [Njabulo Blom, who tugged on Relebohile Mofokeng] and the goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma [who did the same].

“But anyway, one more time, if we want to call ourselves league contenders in South Africa in PSL, you know that you have to go to maybe 70 points. In how many previous seasons did they [Sundowns] get that?

“Do you remember — 72 right [in fact, 73, as Downs set a points record winning their seventh successive league title last campaign]? So any team that wants to be a league contender in the PSL must understand that you cannot give away so many points.

“Even though we're playing at FNB, this was our home game, so the home games are going to play an important role in that race. It's a huge victory today, plus all the emotional components and confidence, energy and all of these things.” 

Pirates enter another tough week starting with an away league match to Sekhukhune United in Polokwane on Wednesday before completing it with another blockbuster fixture against log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on Saturday.

“We're going to Polokwane on Wednesday, but the price is the same, it's three points. It's huge,” Riveiro said.

Pirates moved to 30 points from 12 matches from the derby win, three behind Sundowns.

Chiefs (21 points from 15 games) remain in fifth place. 

READ MORE

Nabi reveals he started Shabalala for Chiefs in derby loss even though unfit

‘When you play in the derby, you need all your best players to be on the field,’ Amakhosi coach says
Sport
6 hours ago

Maswanganyi's last-minute panenka wins Soweto derby for Pirates

A FNB Stadium that was filled to its rafters saved its best for the very last.
Sport
22 hours ago

May young guns of SA soccer continue blazing

Thembinkosi Lorch would have played at the Soweto derby on Saturday had Kaizer Chiefs been granted their wish to bring him on board from Mamelodi ...
Sport
16 hours ago

DR Congo asks European clubs to end ‘bloodstained’ Visit Rwanda sponsorship

‘Countless lives have been lost; rape, murder and theft prevail. Your sponsor is directly responsible for this misery‘
Sport
7 hours ago

Jessica Motaung urges Chiefs fans to behave, give coach Nabi a chance

As Amakhosi prepare for the Soweto derby with Orlando Pirates on Saturday, we spoke to the team's marketing director Jessica Motaung who begged the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Riveiro and Nabi show faith in young players for Soweto derby

Orlando Pirates' and Kaizer Chiefs' coaches showed faith with young players in their starting line-ups for the huge Soweto derby clash at FNB Stadium ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Chaos at Safa NEC meeting but Jordaan’s foes claim victory Soccer
  2. Bafana Bafana get Pharaohs in 2025 Afcon draw Soccer
  3. Cardoso says Sundowns will take action over Aubaas earning red again Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs sign DRC striker from French third tier, Morris and Cele Soccer
  5. Olympic stars Simbine and Du Plessis win big at Athletics SA awards evening Sport

Latest Videos

Anora Trailer #1 (2024)
Eskom media briefing on loadshedding