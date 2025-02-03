Soccer

Chiefs coach Nabi switches focus to AmaZulu after derby disappointment

Amakhosi boss happy with performances from debutants Thabo Cele and Glody Lilepo

03 February 2025 - 13:35
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates dribbles past Kaizer Chiefs' Njabulo Blom in their Betway Premiership Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi was proud of his troops' display despite losing 1-0, courtesy of Patrick Maswanganyi's stoppage time panenka penalty, to traditional rivals Orlando Pirates at a packed FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Nabi emphasised Chiefs had to put the Betway Premiership Soweto derby defeat behind them as quickly as possible as they host AmaZulu at the same venue on Tuesday (7.30pm). The Tunisian vowed they would bounce back.

“We played with belief, confidence and the DNA of a big club like Kaizer Chiefs and that’s why it is frustrating to lose in such circumstances,” Nabi said.

“There is a game in two days and we can’t keep complaining, but must switch our focus to the next game.

“We want the players and supporters to be positive and I promise them Kaizer Chiefs will bounce back. We lost this game but I feel there were a lot of good things about the team [in the match].”

The Chiefs coach felt a draw would have been a fair outcome.

“I firmly believe it's not a game we deserved to lose. On the balance of play, a draw would probably have been a fair result.”

The coach remains pleased with the strides he believes have been made at Amakhosi from where they were last season.

“I am happy with the progress of my team. Over the past five to six months the team has progressed with the project. The mentality has changed in the team when you compare it to last season.”

Nabi gave new recruits Thabo Cele and Glody Lilepo their Amakhosi debuts after joining the team early last week. The Chiefs' coach was happy with the pair's contributions against Pirates, highlighting they had minimal time to train with the team.

“I believe for the time they [Lilepo and Cele] were on the field, they showed some good quality, but you must understand they only trained for four days after long trips from Europe.

“They weren’t training regularly before they came, but the few minutes they played you can see there’s quality, so we’re happy for the players who came on.”

Betway Premiership midweek fixtures (all at 7.30pm)

Tuesday:

  • Kaizer Chiefs v AmaZulu (FNB Stadium)
  • Magesi FC v Chippa United (Old Peter Mokaba Stadium)
  • Richards Bay v Marumo Gallants (King Zwelithini Stadium)

Wednesday:

  • Polokwane City v Orlando Pirates (Old Peter Mokaba Stadium)
  • Cape Town City v Lamontville Golden Arrows (Athlone Stadium)
  • SuperSport United v Mamelodi Sundowns (Lucas Moripe Stadium)
  • TS Galaxy v Polokwane City (Mbombela Stadium)

SowetanLIVE

