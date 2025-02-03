“I am happy with the progress of my team. Over the past five to six months the team has progressed with the project. The mentality has changed in the team when you compare it to last season.”
Nabi gave new recruits Thabo Cele and Glody Lilepo their Amakhosi debuts after joining the team early last week. The Chiefs' coach was happy with the pair's contributions against Pirates, highlighting they had minimal time to train with the team.
“I believe for the time they [Lilepo and Cele] were on the field, they showed some good quality, but you must understand they only trained for four days after long trips from Europe.
“They weren’t training regularly before they came, but the few minutes they played you can see there’s quality, so we’re happy for the players who came on.”
Chiefs coach Nabi switches focus to AmaZulu after derby disappointment
Amakhosi boss happy with performances from debutants Thabo Cele and Glody Lilepo
Image: Antonio Muchave
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi was proud of his troops' display despite losing 1-0, courtesy of Patrick Maswanganyi's stoppage time panenka penalty, to traditional rivals Orlando Pirates at a packed FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Nabi emphasised Chiefs had to put the Betway Premiership Soweto derby defeat behind them as quickly as possible as they host AmaZulu at the same venue on Tuesday (7.30pm). The Tunisian vowed they would bounce back.
“We played with belief, confidence and the DNA of a big club like Kaizer Chiefs and that’s why it is frustrating to lose in such circumstances,” Nabi said.
“There is a game in two days and we can’t keep complaining, but must switch our focus to the next game.
“We want the players and supporters to be positive and I promise them Kaizer Chiefs will bounce back. We lost this game but I feel there were a lot of good things about the team [in the match].”
The Chiefs coach felt a draw would have been a fair outcome.
“I firmly believe it's not a game we deserved to lose. On the balance of play, a draw would probably have been a fair result.”
The coach remains pleased with the strides he believes have been made at Amakhosi from where they were last season.
“I am happy with the progress of my team. Over the past five to six months the team has progressed with the project. The mentality has changed in the team when you compare it to last season.”
Nabi gave new recruits Thabo Cele and Glody Lilepo their Amakhosi debuts after joining the team early last week. The Chiefs' coach was happy with the pair's contributions against Pirates, highlighting they had minimal time to train with the team.
“I believe for the time they [Lilepo and Cele] were on the field, they showed some good quality, but you must understand they only trained for four days after long trips from Europe.
“They weren’t training regularly before they came, but the few minutes they played you can see there’s quality, so we’re happy for the players who came on.”
Betway Premiership midweek fixtures (all at 7.30pm)
Tuesday:
Wednesday:
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE
Maswanganyi ‘putting himself on the line, all the time’: Riveiro after derby win
Lorch was unhappy at Sundowns: Cardoso as star is loaned to Wydad
Riveiro says derby could have ended 0-0, but Pirates got a legitimate penalty
Nabi reveals he started Shabalala for Chiefs in derby loss even though unfit
DR Congo asks European clubs to end ‘bloodstained’ Visit Rwanda sponsorship
Maswanganyi's last-minute panenka wins Soweto derby for Pirates
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos