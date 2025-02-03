With game time not guaranteed at star-studded Sundowns, Cardoso said Rushine De Reuck and Lebogang Maboe have also asked for loan moves to clubs where they can play more.
Lorch was unhappy at Sundowns: Cardoso as star is loaned to Wydad
‘Lorch is not a young player. In the past year he has not played much, so it was important to let him go’
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says Thembinkosi Lorch was not happy at the club, part of the player's reason for signing a six-month loan deal with Wydad Casablanca.
Lorch, 31, was unveiled by Wydad on Sunday where he has reunited with coach Rulani Mokwena as he looks to revive his career a year after joining Masandawana from Orlando Pirates.
The attacking midfielder has struggled for game time since Cardoso replaced Manqoba Mngqithi as coach in December, making one appearance as a substitute in Downs' 1-0 Caf Champions League group defeat to Raja Casablanca in Morocco in early January.
“Regarding Lorch, as you might imagine, he was not happy here and it's important the players can be happy,” Cardoso said after his side beat Lamontville Golden Arrows 4-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday to move six points clear in the Betway Premiership, ahead of second-placed Pirates.
“We cannot sustain players [who are] not in an environment where they feel they can perform. Sometimes it's important to give them air. They need to breathe so they can express themselves and get the game time they need.
“Lorch is not a young player. In the past year he has not played much, so it was important to let him go.
“I called him and every player [in to talk] after every decision was analysed. I called Lesiba [Nku] — it is important that everyone is happy because we work with men who are not only football players, they have families, children.
“For example, with Lesiba, I said it's time for you to go because you cannot arrive home and be unhappy.
“People need to have lives and have things work out in the right way so they follow their path.”
