Soccer

Man City’s collapse at Arsenal unacceptable, says Stones

‘How we played in the last 30 minutes was not acceptable. Personally and collectively, it’s not us’

03 February 2025 - 17:10 By Martyn Herman
Erling Haaland, Omar Marmoush and John Stones of Manchester City look dejected during their Premier League defeat against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday.
Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Champions Manchester City's second-half capitulation in a 5-1 Premier League hammering at Arsenal on Sunday was not acceptable, according to defender John Stones.

When Erling Haaland equalised for City in the 55th minute at The Emirates Stadium, it seemed as though Pep Guardiola's side might go on to take maximum points.

They were level for less than a minute though as Thomas Partey's deflected drive after a City mistake restored Arsenal's lead.

City then fell apart with Arsenal teenagers Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri both on target either side of a Kai Havertz effort from a flowing counterattack.

“How we played in the last 30 minutes was not acceptable. Personally and collectively, it's not us,” Stones said.

“It is not nice to be involved in that when you know it's not your team in those situations. Credit to Arsenal, this is not an easy place to come to.

“For 65 minutes, we played some great football at times. We were in the game and it was a swinging point. It swung the wrong way for us. I am angry, upset personally and collectively about how the game finished.”

City stay in fourth place but are 15 points behind leaders Liverpool who also have a game in hand.

Guardiola agreed with Stones' blunt verdict of the late collapse but said before that his team had shown some of the quality that has been missing for much of the season.

“I only regret the last 25 minutes, we forgot to do what we should do, what we have done for 65-70 minutes,” he said.

“Of course it's a difficult game starting in this stadium, against that team in the first minutes it's happened many times this season. But after 10 or 15 minutes I think we took the game and played really, really, really, really good.

“I regret the last 15-20 minutes, the rest was a really good game for our side. It's difficult to understand when you see the result but this is my feeling.

“It's happened all season, we are giving away too many things, we are aware this cannot happen, it happened.”

Haaland may have registered his 250th senior goal from little over 300 games, but the Norwegian striker was a forlorn figure for vast swathes of the match.

He only touched the ball six times in the first half and not once after his headed equaliser. 

Reuters

