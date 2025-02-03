Man City’s collapse at Arsenal unacceptable, says Stones

Champions Manchester City's second-half capitulation in a 5-1 Premier League hammering at Arsenal on Sunday was not acceptable, according to defender John Stones.

When Erling Haaland equalised for City in the 55th minute at The Emirates Stadium, it seemed as though Pep Guardiola's side might go on to take maximum points.

They were level for less than a minute though as Thomas Partey's deflected drive after a City mistake restored Arsenal's lead.

City then fell apart with Arsenal teenagers Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri both on target either side of a Kai Havertz effort from a flowing counterattack.

“How we played in the last 30 minutes was not acceptable. Personally and collectively, it's not us,” Stones said.