Soccer

Rice says Arsenal ready to ‘hunt down’ Liverpool after thrashing Man City

03 February 2025 - 10:07 By Martyn Herman
Kai Havertz scores Arsenal's fourth goal while under pressure from John Stones of Manchester City as goalkeeper Stefan Ortega fails to make the save in their Premier League match at Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday.
Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Arsenal remain comfortably adrift of relentless Premier League leaders Liverpool despite a 5-1 hammering of Manchester City on Sunday but midfielder Declan Rice says there is a determination to hunt them down.

Rice provided two assists as Arsenal sent a reminder to Liverpool that they are not about to give up the chase.

Liverpool are six points in front of second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand and have shown little sign of slipping up in their pursuit of a 20th league crown.

But Rice says there is still a long way to go.

“Liverpool are still quite far in front especially with the game in hand and with them winning yesterday you know going into the game that you have to win,” Rice told Sky Sports.

“It's more disappointing the games like Aston Villa when we were 2-0 up and dropped points because we could be up there closer to Liverpool.

“But we will be there and we will keep pushing. We do need others to help us but we know what the goal is and that's to hunt them down and win the Premier League.

“We need to stay positive and I'm sure we will be fine.”

Arsenal had fallen just short in the last two seasons as City kept Mikel Arteta's side at bay to extend their title-winning streak to a record four-in-a-row.

On Sunday, goals by Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Kai Havertz and Ethan Nwaneri effectively removed City from the title equation.

“It is a great day for us, especially with the necessity that we had to win the game. The manner that we have done it I am really pleased,” Arteta said.

“Overall, we scored some beautiful goals and the team showed a high competitive level.”

Arteta was full of praise for teenager Lewis-Skelly, whose impressive display was capped with his first Arsenal goal.

“You need big individual performances to beat [Man City]. Myles was certainly one of them, the maturity he showed and competitiveness as well.

“He plays with that personality and he's scored a beautiful goal. He has been pushing us since he has been with us. We like his character and personality. He has so much courage.” 

Reuters

