Rice says Arsenal ready to ‘hunt down’ Liverpool after thrashing Man City

Arsenal remain comfortably adrift of relentless Premier League leaders Liverpool despite a 5-1 hammering of Manchester City on Sunday but midfielder Declan Rice says there is a determination to hunt them down.

Rice provided two assists as Arsenal sent a reminder to Liverpool that they are not about to give up the chase.

Liverpool are six points in front of second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand and have shown little sign of slipping up in their pursuit of a 20th league crown.

But Rice says there is still a long way to go.