Soccer

All the major signings in the global midseason transfer window

04 February 2025 - 10:55 By Reuters
Marcus Rashford has been signed by Aston Villa, on loan from Manchester United.
Image: Aston Villa FC/X

The following is a list of major signings during the global 2024-25 midseason transfer window, which closed Monday (transfer fees reported by club or media, includes add-ons):

ENGLAND

  • Nico Gonzalez: From Porto to Manchester City (€60m)
  • Marcus Rashford: From Manchester United to Aston Villa (on loan)
  • Mathys Tel: From Bayern Munich to Tottenham Hotspur (on loan)
  • Omar Marmoush: From Eintracht Frankfurt to Manchester City (€70m)
  • Vitor Reis: From Palmeiras to Manchester City (£29.6m)
  • Patrick Dorgu: From Lecce to Manchester United (€30m)
  • Romain Esse: From Millwall to Crystal Palace (£14m)
  • Donyell Malen: From Borussia Dortmund to Aston Villa (£20m)
  • Antonin Kinsky: From Slavia Prague to Tottenham Hotspur (£12.5m)
  • Emmanuel Agbadou: From Stade de Reims to Wolverhampton Wanderers (£16.6m)
  • Abdukodir Khusanov: From Lens to Manchester City (€40m)
  • Ayden Heaven: From Arsenal to Manchester United (£1m)
  • Kevin Danso: From RC Lens to Tottenham Hotspur (€25m)
  • Stefanos Tzimas: From FC Nurnberg to Brighton & Hove Albion (€22m)
  • Evan Ferguson: From Brighton & Hove Albion to West Ham United (on loan)
  • Caleb Wiley: From Chelsea to Watford (on loan)
  • Marco Asensio: From Paris St Germain to Aston Villa (on loan)
  • Nasser Djiga: From Red Star Belgrade to Wolverhampton Wanderers (£10m)
  • Carlos Alcaraz: From Flamengo to Everton (on loan)
  • Axel Disasi: From Chelsea to Aston Villa (on loan)
  • Jaden Philogene: From Aston Villa to Ipswich Town (£20m)
  • Ben Chilwell: From Chelsea to Crystal Palace (on loan)

ITALY

  • Maxence Caqueret: From Lyon to Como (€14m)
  • Dele Alli: To Como (free agent)
  • Randal Kolo Muani: From Paris St Germain to Juventus (on loan)
  • Philip Billing: From Bournemouth to Napoli (on loan)
  • Devyne Rensch: From Ajax Amsterdam to AS Roma (€5m)
  • Kyle Walker: From Manchester City to AC Milan (on loan)
  • Renato Veiga: From Chelsea to Juventus (on loan)
  • Santiago Gimenez: From Feyenoord to AC Milan (€32m)
  • Nicolo Zaniolo: From Galatasaray to Fiorentina (on loan)
  • Cher Ndour: From Paris St Germain to Fiorentina (€12m)
  • Cristiano Biraghi: From Fiorentina to Torino (on loan)
  • Lloyd Kelly: From Newcastle United to Juventus (on loan)
  • Davide Calabria: From AC Milan to Bologna (on loan)
  • Nicolo Fagioli: From Juventus to Fiorentina (on loan)

SPAIN

  • Ruben Vargas: From Augsburg to Sevilla (€2.5m)
  • Antony: From Manchester United to Real Betis (on loan)
  • Juan “Cucho” Hernandez: From Columbus Crew to Real Betis ($16m)

BRAZIL

  • Neymar: From Al-Hilal to Santos (free agent)

GERMANY

  • Xavi Simons: From Paris St Germain to RB Leipzig (€50m)
  • Emiliano Buendia: From Aston Villa to Bayer Leverkusen (on loan)
  • Michy Batshuayi: From Galatasaray to Eintracht Frankfurt (€3.5m)
  • Kosta Nedeljkovic: From Aston Villa to RB Leipzig (on loan)
  • Carney Chukwuemeka: From Chelsea to Borussia Dortmund (on loan)

FRANCE

  • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: From Napoli to PSG (€70m)
  • Mika Biereth: From Sturm Graz to AS Monaco (€13m)
  • Kyogo Furuhashi: From Celtic to Stade Rennais (£10m)

TURKEY

  • Diego Carlos: From Aston Villa to Fenerbahce (€10m)
  • Alvaro Morata: From AC Milan to Galatasaray (on loan)

SCOTLAND

  • Jota: From Stade Rennais to Celtic (£8m)

SAUDI ARABIA

  • Matteo Dams: From PSV Eindhoven to Al-Ahli (€5m)
  • Jhon Duran: From Aston Villa to Al-Nassr (€77m)

US

  • Miguel Almiron: From Newcastle United to Atlanta United (undisclosed fee)

