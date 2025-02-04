By the time he joined Usuthu, Zwane had been demoted to work at Chiefs' youth structures after an unsuccessful one-year spell at the helm of Amakhosi's senior side from May 2022 to June 2023. Zwane also assisted coaches like Vladimir Vermezovic, Gavin Hunt, Stuart Baxter and Molefi Ntseki at Naturena.
Vilakazi is of the strong view that facing a wounded Chiefs directly after Amakhosi lost the Soweto derby 1-0 against Orlando Pirates on Saturday can give the Usuthu an edge. The co-coach believes beating SuperSport United 2-1 in their last game at the weekend has boosted Usuthu's morale leading to the Chiefs tie.
“We need to take advantage of them suffering a defeat in the derby, specially because we are coming with confidence after a tough win against SuperSport. We believe on the day when we come out of our shell we will do wonders.
“I think coming from a win while Chiefs are coming from a defeat will give us that psychological advantage. We must capitalise on that while they're trying to fix their things.”
SowetanLIVE
AmaZulu bank on Arthur Zwane’s knowledge of Kaizer Chiefs
‘10111’ will be up against Amakhosi for the first time in 24 years
Image: Darren Stewart
Vusumuzi “Kanu” Vilakazi has revealed AmaZulu are pinning their hopes of beating Kaizer Chiefs on co-coach Arthur “10111" Zwane's knowledge of Amakhosi.
Chiefs and AmaZulu lock horns in their Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night (7.30pm). It will be the first time Zwane faces Chiefs as a coach after joining Usuthu in October last year, ending his 24-year spell at Naturena, where he started as a player in 2000 and had spells as head coach, notably in the ill-fated 2022-23 season.
“It's an honest fact he [Zwane] knows Kaizer Chiefs in and out. Yes, they've got a new coach [in Nasreddine Nabi] but he knows their weaknesses and strong points, so we are going to rely on him and back him here and there,'' Vilakazi said.
By the time he joined Usuthu, Zwane had been demoted to work at Chiefs' youth structures after an unsuccessful one-year spell at the helm of Amakhosi's senior side from May 2022 to June 2023. Zwane also assisted coaches like Vladimir Vermezovic, Gavin Hunt, Stuart Baxter and Molefi Ntseki at Naturena.
Vilakazi is of the strong view that facing a wounded Chiefs directly after Amakhosi lost the Soweto derby 1-0 against Orlando Pirates on Saturday can give the Usuthu an edge. The co-coach believes beating SuperSport United 2-1 in their last game at the weekend has boosted Usuthu's morale leading to the Chiefs tie.
“We need to take advantage of them suffering a defeat in the derby, specially because we are coming with confidence after a tough win against SuperSport. We believe on the day when we come out of our shell we will do wonders.
“I think coming from a win while Chiefs are coming from a defeat will give us that psychological advantage. We must capitalise on that while they're trying to fix their things.”
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE:
BBK UNPLUGGED | After Maswanganyi magic, big week looms for Pirates, Sundowns
Chiefs coach Nabi switches focus to AmaZulu after derby disappointment
Maswanganyi ‘putting himself on the line, all the time’: Riveiro after derby win
Lorch was unhappy at Sundowns: Cardoso as star is loaned to Wydad
Riveiro says derby could have ended 0-0, but Pirates got a legitimate penalty
Nabi reveals he started Shabalala for Chiefs in derby loss even though unfit
Mamelodi Sundowns hammer blunt Arrows
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos