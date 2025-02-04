Kaizer Chiefs start second round with scrappy stalemate against AmaZulu

Kaizer Chiefs started the second round of the Betway Premiership with a disappointing 2-2 draw in a scrappy match against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

The result is a continuation of Chiefs' inconsistency in the league where they've won two, drew one and lost three in their last six matches.

AmaZulu came to the match with similarly erratic form having had two victories, two losses and a draw.

Perhaps influenced by knocks suffered by some of the players in Chiefs' intense 1-0 Soweto derby defeat against Orlando Pirates on Saturday, Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi made six changes to his starting line-up.