Lesufi visits ill ex-Bafana boss Shakes Mashaba after care concerns at public hospital

Former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba is not receiving the best medical care at a public hospital in Johannesburg where he is being treated for a suspected bladder infection, a family spokesperson has said.

Sithembele Khala, speaking on behalf of the Mashaba family, said in an interview on Radio 2000 on Monday night the 74-year-old Orlando Pirates legend was not doing well after he was admitted to Helen Joseph Hospital in Auckland Park last week due to difficulty urinating.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and MEC for sport Matome Chiloane visited Mashaba on Tuesday, and TimesLIVE understands the care the former coach received improved after that.

“The coach is not doing well, but he is much better than when he got into hospital,” Khala said on Monday night.

“He has been diagnosed with a problematic bladder but they are not specific about what exactly is wrong with it. He could not pee and they had to give him a catheter, but they have since removed it.