Manchester City the big spenders in January transfer window

Manchester City easily topped the spending charts in the January transfer window with the signing of Spanish midfielder Nico Gonzalez on Deadline Day to complete a busy month for the ailing Premier League champions.

City have endured a testing time on the pitch and sit fifth in the Premier League table with their hopes of a record-extending fifth successive domestic championship in tatters.

But the rebuild appears to have started in earnest with more than £180m (R4.19m) spent by Pep Guardiola's outfit — more than the combined amount paid by the other 19 English top-flight clubs in a relatively quiet window.

City's spending was the second-biggest outlay ever worldwide by a club in the January transfer window behind Chelsea's £274m in 2023, according to Transfermarkt.

City paid FC Porto €60m (R1.16bn) for 23-year-old Gonzalez — their fourth major signing in the window.