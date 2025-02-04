Maresca hails ‘huge’ result as Chelsea hit back to beat West Ham
Only the Blues’ second win in eight league games thanks to Wan-Bissaka’s own goal
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca labelled his team's 2-1 win over West Ham United a huge result as they came from a goal down on Monday to boost their hopes of a top-four Premier League finish.
A lacklustre Chelsea trailed to Jarrod Bowen's strike three minutes before half time but improved after the break with substitute Pedro Neto equalising before Aaron Wan-Bissaka's own goal sent the hosts into fourth place.
It was only the second win for Chelsea in their last eight league games.
“It is huge,” Maresca said. “It was a tough game especially mentally. It is never easy when teams come here and wait and sit back. You need to be patient. There is no space, you need to move the ball and wait for the right moment.
“In the second half we came back and overall we deserved to win the game. They were waiting for our mistakes and you can't get frustrated.”
Maresca made five substitutions during the second half with Neto making the biggest affect after replacing Jadon Sancho.
“It is always about the players. It is not about the manager. It was just a feeling we had [over the substitutions] during the game. I think we need to improve in the final third in terms of chances and being more clinical,” Maresca said.
Chelsea have 43 points from 24 games, two more than champions Manchester City and Newcastle United.
On the top-four race, Maresca said: “We are there and hopefully we can be there until the end.
“Playing this kind of game in February, where we are still there is an important statement. It was a good weekend for us in terms of results and we knew today was even better.”
Chelsea struggled back from a goal down to beat Graham Potter's West Ham.
Bowen, in his first game back after a month out with a foot fracture, put the Hammers ahead when he pounced on a back-pass by defender Levi Colwill three minutes before halftime and fired a left-foot shot past Filip Jorgensen in Chelsea's goal.
The hosts looked brighter after early substitutions and Neto snatched their 64th-minute equaliser after latching onto a ricocheted shot from teammate Enzo Fernandez. After a lengthy VAR check for offside, the goal was given.
Cole Palmer created Chelsea's second 10 minutes later, crossing the ball in front of goal where Wan-Bissaka deflected it into his own net, much to the despair of former Chelsea manager Potter on his return to Stamford Bridge.
The result left the Blues four points behind third-placed Nottingham Forest. West Ham are 15th on 27.
Reuters