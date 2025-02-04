Maresca hails ‘huge’ result as Chelsea hit back to beat West Ham

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca labelled his team's 2-1 win over West Ham United a huge result as they came from a goal down on Monday to boost their hopes of a top-four Premier League finish.

A lacklustre Chelsea trailed to Jarrod Bowen's strike three minutes before half time but improved after the break with substitute Pedro Neto equalising before Aaron Wan-Bissaka's own goal sent the hosts into fourth place.

It was only the second win for Chelsea in their last eight league games.

“It is huge,” Maresca said. “It was a tough game especially mentally. It is never easy when teams come here and wait and sit back. You need to be patient. There is no space, you need to move the ball and wait for the right moment.