Soccer

Arthur Zwane urges Kaizer Chiefs, fans to give Nasreddine Nabi time

‘When you look at Chiefs, as much as they are a work in progress, they are going to be a team to beat in a few months’

05 February 2025 - 16:20
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi (left), his assistant Cedric Kaze (centre) and AmaZulu co-coach Arthur Zwane share a word after their 2-2 Betway Premiership draw at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has received support from an unlikely source in the form of AmaZulu counterpart Arthur Zwane, as the Tunisian continues his daunting mission of reviving the fallen giants.

Nabi took over the coaching reins at Naturena at the beginning of the season and his revival project is taking time to shape up as Amakhosi continue to blow hot and cold in the Betway Premiership.

After Tuesday's unimpressive 2-2 draw against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium, with 16 Betway Premiership matches played, Amakhosi have accumulated 22 points but are 14 points adrift of log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have three matches in hand.

Zwane, who unsuccessfully failed to lift Chiefs out of the quagmire as head coach in the 2022-2023 season, said Nabi needs to be given time to get Amakhosi firing on all cylinders again. 

“When you look at Chiefs, as much as they are a work in progress, they are going to be a team to beat in a few months. Coach Nabi needs to be given enough time, the team will gel and it is only a matter of time,” Zwane said. 

The former Chiefs winger, who is co-coach at AmaZulu with Vusumuzi Vilakazi, praised Nabi for showing faith in young players such as Wandile Duba, Mduduzi Shabalala, Mfundo Vilakazi and Samkelo Zwane, who he coached in the club’s youth structures. 

“I must thank Kaizer Chiefs for the progress of these youngsters, though some people did not believe in what the team was trying to do all those years ago. It was only a matter of time before you saw these players blossoming.

“From the beginning of this season they have carried the team under the circumstances.

“It is difficult for any player to come into this set-up and excel immediately. That is because of the immense pressure of playing for a big club like Chiefs.

“We have always been saying and now you will understand why these boys are carrying the team. We must commend the coach for giving them confidence and believing in them because this is a huge investment by the club.

“The market has always been difficult for Chiefs. I feel sorry for the coach and I know why because I have been in the situation as a coach.” 

AmaZulu remained in seventh place after the draw. Usuthu face Marumo Gallants at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday, the same night Chiefs meet Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium (both 7.30pm).

