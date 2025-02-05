“We are looking at ourselves and not the log position of the opposition. We have to go to the match well-prepared because anything can happen in a derby match.
Critical week for Sundowns and Pirates in Premiership title race
The Brazilians meet SuperSport, Buccaneers away to Sekhukhune before weekend’s big clash
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
The Betway Premiership won't be won this week but the results of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will shape how the championship race is going to unfold in the coming weeks.
The Brazilians take on SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby at Lucas Moripe Stadium and the Buccaneers are away to Sekhukhune United at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday (both 7.30pm).
Sundowns take on United enjoying a six-point lead at the top of the pile and on a six-match winning run in the league since coach Miguel Cardoso took over late last year to replace Manqoba Mngqithi.
Pirates will be looking to close the gap to three points and for that to happen Sundowns must lose to United while they get the better of Sekhukhune away from home.
Then they meet in the hugely anticipated sold-out clash at Loftus on Saturday where Sundowns will be looking to further stretch their lead and Pirates will be out to close the gap.
Sundowns defender Kegan Johannes said bragging rights are at stake but the most important thing for them is the three points on offer.
“Preparations have gone well. It is the Tshwane derby and we know derbies are difficult because you can’t predict what is going to happen,” he said as he prepared to face his former club that is struggling with three league defeats in a row.
As a result of the costly and successive losses to Sekhukhune, Polokwane City and AmaZulu, SuperSport have dropped to the bottom half of the table and Johannes said they are focusing on themselves.
“We are looking at ourselves and not the log position of the opposition. We have to go to the match well-prepared because anything can happen in a derby match.
“It will be an intense game, there are bragging rights at stake but the most important thing for us is reaching our objective of getting the three points.”
Sundowns were impressive during their 4-0 demolition of Golden Arrows on Sunday with players such as Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, Lucas Ribeiro and Peter Shalulile impressing.
For Pirates, they will be highly motivated as they have travelled to Limpopo on the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 Soweto derby win over Kaizer Chiefs last weekend.
Coach Jose Riveiro will again pin his hopes on players such as Nkosinathi Sibisi, Makhehleni Makhaula, Thalente Mbata, Patrick Maswanganyi and star-boy Relebohile Mofokeng.
It is not going to be easy for Pirates as Sekhukhune have been impressive in their run to stay in fourth spot on the log with 24 points from 14 matches.
