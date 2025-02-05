Soccer

Critical week for Sundowns and Pirates in Premiership title race

The Brazilians meet SuperSport, Buccaneers away to Sekhukhune before weekend’s big clash

05 February 2025 - 11:17
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Kegan Johannes is excited to face former club SuperSport United.
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Kegan Johannes is excited to face former club SuperSport United.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Betway Premiership won't be won this week but the results of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will shape how the championship race is going to unfold in the coming weeks. 

The Brazilians take on SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby at Lucas Moripe Stadium and the Buccaneers are away to Sekhukhune United at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday (both 7.30pm). 

Sundowns take on United enjoying a six-point lead at the top of the pile and on a six-match winning run in the league since coach Miguel Cardoso took over late last year to replace Manqoba Mngqithi.

Pirates will be looking to close the gap to three points and for that to happen Sundowns must lose to United while they get the better of Sekhukhune away from home.

Then they meet in the hugely anticipated sold-out clash at Loftus on Saturday where Sundowns will be looking to further stretch their lead and Pirates will be out to close the gap. 

Sundowns defender Kegan Johannes said bragging rights are at stake but the most important thing for them is the three points on offer.

“Preparations have gone well. It is the Tshwane derby and we know derbies are difficult because you can’t predict what is going to happen,” he said as he prepared to face his former club that is struggling with three league defeats in a row. 

As a result of the costly and successive losses to Sekhukhune, Polokwane City and AmaZulu, SuperSport have dropped to the bottom half of the table and Johannes said they are focusing on themselves. 

“We are looking at ourselves and not the log position of the opposition. We have to go to the match well-prepared because anything can happen in a derby match.

“It will be an intense game, there are bragging rights at stake but the most important thing for us is reaching our objective of getting the three points.” 

Sundowns were impressive during their 4-0 demolition of Golden Arrows on Sunday with players such as Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, Lucas Ribeiro and Peter Shalulile impressing. 

For Pirates, they will be highly motivated as they have travelled to Limpopo on the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 Soweto derby win over Kaizer Chiefs last weekend. 

Coach Jose Riveiro will again pin his hopes on players such as Nkosinathi Sibisi, Makhehleni Makhaula, Thalente Mbata, Patrick Maswanganyi and star-boy Relebohile Mofokeng. 

It is not going to be easy for Pirates as Sekhukhune have been impressive in their run to stay in fourth spot on the log with 24 points from 14 matches. 

READ MORE:

Lesufi visits ill ex-Bafana boss Shakes Mashaba after care concerns at public hospital

Premier Lesufi visits Helen Joseph after reports Orlando Pirates legend did not receive the best treatment
Sport
20 hours ago

Most look at the wallet: Broos urges agents to resist taking SA talent to big leagues

‘People will not be happy again when I say it, but there's a big difference between competitions in Europe and the PSL’
Sport
9 hours ago

Sundowns boss Cardoso cautions perfect storm of schedule, pitches can cost Bafana

‘What happened this season cannot happen again because we will suffer,’ says Brazilians boss
Sport
9 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs start second round with scrappy stalemate against AmaZulu

Coach Nabi started with all three of Chiefs’ January signings, Morris, Lilepo and Cele
Sport
15 hours ago

Former ref Hlungwani weighs in on penalty decision in Pirates’ derby win

‘In rugby that is allowed but in football you cannot use hands to hold somebody,’ says former referee
Sport
23 hours ago

Lorch was unhappy at Sundowns: Cardoso as star is loaned to Wydad

‘Lorch is not a young player. In the past year he has not played much so it was important to let him go’
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lesufi visits ill ex-Bafana boss Shakes Mashaba after care concerns at public ... Soccer
  2. MI Cape Town send Capitals in a spin and set new SA20 record Cricket
  3. Former ref Hlungwani weighs in on penalty decision in Pirates’ derby win Soccer
  4. Storm alert over Bulls’ Willie le Roux Rugby
  5. MI Cape Town and Royals chase final berth in playoff at St George’s Park Cricket

Latest Videos

2025 Volkswagen Touareg
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma