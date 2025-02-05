Irresistible Sundowns brush aside SuperSport ahead of crunch meeting with Pirates
Wins for Brazilians and Bucs add even more spice ahead of huge clash at Loftus on Saturday
It looks like pieces of the Miguel Cardoso project are finally falling into place.
Mamelodi Sundowns brushed aside SuperSport United 3-0 in their Betway Premiership Tshwane derby at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday where they were deadly, clinical and at times irresistible.
After the win over their city rivals, Sundowns (39 points from 14 matches) enjoy a six-point lead over second-placed Orlando Pirates (33 from 13), who worked hard to beat Sekhukhune United 2-1 in Polokwane.
The first and second-placed teams meet in a huge clash at Loftus Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
This was Cardoso’s sixth league win in succession since he joined Downs in December and the seventh overall on the spin for the Brazilians since they beat Sekhukhune in November.
Tashreeq Matthews makes it three for Masandawana ⚽⚽⚽— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 5, 2025
88' Sekhukhune Utd 1-2 Pirates
𝟖𝟖' 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐔𝐭𝐝 𝟎-𝟑 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬
📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc @McDonalds_SA pic.twitter.com/BDQfZnFfXt
The victory was secured through goals by highly rated signing from Stellenbosch FC signing Jayden Adams (11th minute) and a brace from Tashreeq Matthews (44th and 49th) as Sundowns dominated United for most parts of a match played in front of a poor crowd.
One of the architects of the victory was star midfielder Lucas Ribeiro, who was at his breathtaking best and received a standing ovation when he departed the field in the second half.
For United and coach Gavin Hunt, it is back to the drawing board as they have now lost their last four league matches and have a mountain to climb to revive their campaign from 12th place.
Downs have scored seven goals in their last two matches and Pirates are on a high after a Soweto derby win over Kaizer Chiefs and beating Sekhukhune to add even more spice for the weekend's meeting.
Cardoso made five changes to the team that thrashed Golden Arrows 4-0 on Sunday with Mosa Lebusa and Asekho Tiwani replacing Grant Kekana and Aubrey Modiba in defence.
Gape Moralo comes close to an equaliser for SuperSport Utd 🤏🤏— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 5, 2025
38' Sekhukhune Utd 0-1 Pirates
𝟒𝟎' 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐔𝐭𝐝 𝟎-𝟏 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬
📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc @Betway_za pic.twitter.com/STxhHwwBFW
Elsewhere, Cardoso's changes affected Kobamelo Kodisang, Sphelele Mkhulise and Iqraam Rayners who were replaced by Matthews, Adams and Peter Shalulile.
Hunt did not tinker much with his team as he made only one change from last weekend’s 2-1 league loss to AmaZulu, with Gape Moralo coming in for Neo Rapoo.
Sundowns nearly opened the scoring after seven minutes when Ribeiro’s close-range shot ricocheted off the upright with United goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa beaten.
The loose ball fell into the path of Marcelo Allende but his shot flew over the crossbar as the Brazilians took the early initiative and made their intentions clear.
The Brazilians got it right in the 10th minute when a delightful attacking move saw Ribeiro’s back-heel release Zuko Mdunyelwa and he delivered a telling cross to Adams. The 23-year-old, who was making his first start for Sundowns, controlled the ball inside the box despite attention from United's defenders before he opened the scoring.
Sundowns launched another attack that ended with Shalulile's shot rebounding off the upright allowing Ime Okon to clear the danger.
SuperSport nearly equalised after 29 minutes but Moralo’s well-taken free kick, which left Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams rooted to the spot, hit the upright.
Five minutes from the break, Downs launched another attack that saw Ribeiro leave Eric Mbangossoum for dead before he laid the ball into the path of Shalulile, who wasted another opportunity.
The insurance goal finally came for Sundowns a minute from the break when a long ball from Williams found Shalulile, who laid the ball to Matthews to register his name on the scoresheet.
The Brazilians got the second half off to the best possible start with Matthews registering his second of the night as they secured the vital three points and turned their attention to the seismic clash against Pirates on Saturday.
United’s disappointing night was summed in the 85th minute when Siyabonga Ndebele was shown red for a second bookable offence.