Irresistible Sundowns brush aside SuperSport ahead of crunch meeting with Pirates

It looks like pieces of the Miguel Cardoso project are finally falling into place.

Mamelodi Sundowns brushed aside SuperSport United 3-0 in their Betway Premiership Tshwane derby at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday where they were deadly, clinical and at times irresistible.

After the win over their city rivals, Sundowns (39 points from 14 matches) enjoy a six-point lead over second-placed Orlando Pirates (33 from 13), who worked hard to beat Sekhukhune United 2-1 in Polokwane.

The first and second-placed teams meet in a huge clash at Loftus Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

This was Cardoso’s sixth league win in succession since he joined Downs in December and the seventh overall on the spin for the Brazilians since they beat Sekhukhune in November.