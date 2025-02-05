Soccer

No end to Royal AM mess as players unpaid, little chance of return to play

Troubled KZN team’s Nedbank Cup opponents Milford FC in the dark as PSL releases last-16 fixtures

05 February 2025 - 12:22 By Sihle Ndebele and Neville Khoza
Royal AM players warm up before the Betway Premiership game against TS Galaxy at Harry Gwala Stadium on December 29 2024. That was the last time the troubled club played an official match.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

While the Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed dates and venues for the Nedbank Cup last 16 on Tuesday, the situation at beleaguered Royal AM seems to have taken a turn for the worse.

It is understood there is no prospect of the KwaZulu-Natal outfit, which has been put under curatorship by the SA Revenue Service, fulfilling its fixtures any time soon — and players are enduring another month without pay.

Royal were meant to face Milford FC in the first round of the Nedbank Cup last month. The coach of the Motsepe Foundation Championship side, Mandla Qhogi, said they remain in the dark about their match against the troubled club.

The winner of the fixture between Milford and Royal will take on Sekhukhune United in the round of 16 at home on February 16, as per the league's communique that included all the dates and venues for the other seven fixtures of the competition's second round. 

"From my side, I know nothing at this stage — except that when we attended the last-16 draw, Royal were there. After that I haven't been told anything," Qhogi said on Tuesday.

"I can't say the uncertainty affects us because we're focused on our league games. The league is our bread and butter.

"After our league game against Orbit this weekend, we will start to think about what could possibly happen with our game against Royal. We will accept whatever outcome."

If the first-round fixture is not honoured, which is likely, Milford could get a bye into the second round — but that won't solve the PSL's problems regarding Royal's troubles.

Royal have not played a game this year and their prolonged inactivity could mean the league finishes with 15 teams, meaning the club's earlier results would be expunged.

Royal have had fixtures against Chippa United, Orlando Pirates, Marumo Gallants, Stellenbosch FC and Golden Arrows cancelled while club owner Shauwn Mkhize battles tax problems.

On Tuesday acting PSL CEO Mato Madlala insisted the league could not give an update on the Royal saga.

"The fact that we haven't released a statement yet means there's nothing we want to report. It means the matter is ongoing," she said.

After receiving a portion of their December salaries well into the new year, Royal players have not received their January wages, forcing them to down tools, Sowetan has learnt.

"The players last trained on Thursday last week," a source close to the club's dealings, who did not want to named, said on Tuesday. "They were due to return on Monday after they were given a weekend off, but they didn't return because they were not paid. They are on strike until they are paid."

SA Football Players Union president Tebogo Monyai confirmed on Tuesday that Royal players had not received their salaries for January after they visited the club's base a fortnight ago.

"The team has a grace period of seven days to pay players, like any other company," he said.

Royal general manager Richard Makhoba could not be reached for comment. 

Nedbank Cup last-16 dates and venues

  • February 12:
    • SuperSport United v Cape Town Spurs, Lucas Moripe Stadium (7pm)
  • February 13:
    • Stellenbosch FC v Polokwane City, Danie Craven Stadium (7pm)
  • February 14:
    • Durban City v TS Galaxy, Chatsworth Stadium (7pm)
  • February 15:
    • Marumo Gallants v AmaZulu, Dr Molemela Stadium (3pm)
    • Orlando Pirates v Baroka FC, Orlando Stadium (3pm)
    • Royal AM/Milford FC v Sekhukhune United
    • Kaizer Chiefs v Chippa United, FNB Stadium (6pm)
  • February 16:
    • Mamelodi Sundowns v Mpheni Home Defenders, Loftus Versfeld (3pm)

SowetanLIVE

