No end to Royal AM mess as players unpaid, little chance of return to play
Troubled KZN team’s Nedbank Cup opponents Milford FC in the dark as PSL releases last-16 fixtures
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
While the Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed dates and venues for the Nedbank Cup last 16 on Tuesday, the situation at beleaguered Royal AM seems to have taken a turn for the worse.
It is understood there is no prospect of the KwaZulu-Natal outfit, which has been put under curatorship by the SA Revenue Service, fulfilling its fixtures any time soon — and players are enduring another month without pay.
Royal were meant to face Milford FC in the first round of the Nedbank Cup last month. The coach of the Motsepe Foundation Championship side, Mandla Qhogi, said they remain in the dark about their match against the troubled club.
The winner of the fixture between Milford and Royal will take on Sekhukhune United in the round of 16 at home on February 16, as per the league's communique that included all the dates and venues for the other seven fixtures of the competition's second round.
"From my side, I know nothing at this stage — except that when we attended the last-16 draw, Royal were there. After that I haven't been told anything," Qhogi said on Tuesday.
"I can't say the uncertainty affects us because we're focused on our league games. The league is our bread and butter.
"After our league game against Orbit this weekend, we will start to think about what could possibly happen with our game against Royal. We will accept whatever outcome."
If the first-round fixture is not honoured, which is likely, Milford could get a bye into the second round — but that won't solve the PSL's problems regarding Royal's troubles.
Royal have not played a game this year and their prolonged inactivity could mean the league finishes with 15 teams, meaning the club's earlier results would be expunged.
Royal have had fixtures against Chippa United, Orlando Pirates, Marumo Gallants, Stellenbosch FC and Golden Arrows cancelled while club owner Shauwn Mkhize battles tax problems.
Nedbank Cup last-16 dates and venues
SowetanLIVE
