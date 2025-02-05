Pirates earn fighting three points in Polokwane to stay in title race

Orlando Pirates fought and ground out a crucial 2-1 Betway Premiership victory in Polokwane on Wednesday night, but not before Sekhukhune United displayed the reason for their high log placing making the Buccaneers sweat for the three points.

Deon Hotto’s form and experience as Bucs’ lone previous championship winner, with Bidvest Wits in 2016-17, have been a huge source of their play in their league title chase.

Playing on the wrong side of the field at right-back on Wednesday night, the Namibian scored the fifth-minute opener from a free-kick and provided the cross for the second by another veteran whose late-blooming form has been crucial for Bucs, midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula in the 47th.

In the confined spaces and on the challenging surface of the compact Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, against the league’s tough, fourth-placed outfit, Pirates would always have to fight for a result that might prove one of their most crucial in the Premiership race.