Arsenal lacked composure, says Arteta on League Cup exit

Arsenal lacked their usual composure, according to manager Mikel Arteta, as his side bowed out of the League Cup semifinal with a 4-0 aggregate defeat by Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Arteta said his team arrived with high expectations that they could overcome a 2-0 deficit from the first leg, but after Martin Odegaard wasted a glorious early chance, they faded.

Less than two minutes after Odegaard's miss, Jacob Murphy left Arsenal with a mountain to climb by converting a rebound after Alexander Isak's shot had cannoned off the post.

“To believe that we could turn it around, we needed to generate momentum, especially in the first half,” Arteta said. “Then we had the moment, two big moments, with Martin, we didn't capitalise the next action, they scored the goal and obviously, the game shifted.