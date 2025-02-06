Soccer

Cardoso refuses glory for steering Sundowns to six league matches unbeaten

Coach pays tribute to Lucas Ribeiro, who was at his dazzling best in win against SuperSport

06 February 2025 - 11:23
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Tashreeq Matthews (second from left) celebrates one of his two goals for Mamelodi Sundowns with teammates Lucas Ribeiro (left), Marcello Allende (second from right) and Jayden Adams in their Betway Premiership win against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Miguel Cardoso refused to take personal glory after steering Mamelodi Sundowns to their sixth Betway Premiership win in succession, instead putting their good run of results down to team effort. 

Downs (39 points from 14 games) maintained their six-point lead over Orlando Pirates (33 from 13) with a comprehensive 3-0 victory against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday night. Bucs kept themselves crucially breathing down the Brazilians' necks ahead of Saturday's mammoth clash between the top two teams at Loftus Stadium (3.30pm), with a 2-1 win against Sekhukhune United in Polokwane.

Since Cardoso arrived at Chloorkop in December, the Brazilians have taken all 18 league points on offer with wins over Stellenbosch FC, AmaZulu, Richards Bay, Magesi FC, Golden Arrows and SuperSport, scoring 13 goals and conceding one.

Downs scored seven goals in their last two wins over Arrows and Matsatsantsa, playing strong possession and attacking football that was less evident in the Portuguese boss's opening few matches.

The win over SuperSport was Downs' ninth on the spin in the league going back to their 3-0 home victory against Cape Town City on October 30 and they will be notably motivated against Pirates, where the Brazilians have the chance to extend the gap to nine points. 

“Good going for us, but there is no 'me' on the table,” Cardoso said. 

“I am one piece of a big engine, I am happy the team is performing well and we are winning matches. It is my job to facilitate achieving the results we desire. 

“We have a long way to go, let’s focus on working every day and it is my job to make good decisions as much as possible for the betterment of the group. That’s why we need to work hard to arrive in the good moments and be able to make good decisions.

“It is not important to think about what we did but what we are going to do.” 

Cardoso also paid tribute to influential midfielder Lucas Ribeiro who was at his dazzling best in the dominant win over SuperSport. 

“When I arrived here, he was performing well in the league and I tried to tell him there were more things to be done. I tried to make him understand that every day of his life he must have ambition to continue developing himself. 

“We work hard on the mindset of the players and the message is commitment and respect for the job and giving your best every day. With that, Lucas can go far and we must profit as much as possible and while we can from him. 

“Let’s hope the club can keep him for long because he is an important for us, he is a player to play at a higher level internationally.” 

Downs' goals against battling, 12-placed SuperSport came from highly rated 23-year-old signing from Stellenbosch FC Jayden Adams (11th minute) and a brace from Tashreeq Matthews (44th and 49th).

