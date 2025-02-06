EPL says it may introduce semi-automated offside tech before season ends

The Premier League could introduce semi-automated offside technology before the end of the 2024-25 season after “significant” progress in testing, said Chief Football Officer Tony Scholes.

Last year, Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to introduce the technology at a shareholders' meeting. It was expected to be implemented before Christmas but met with problems in testing.

“The progress made over the last four to six weeks has been significant. So, we believe we're going to be adopting the best system and the most accurate system,” Scholes told British media on Tuesday.