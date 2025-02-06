‘It’s a new page,’ says Cardoso as Sundowns gear up for Pirates blockbuster
Riveiro’s Buccaneers ‘a team that has style and wants to go for something', says Portuguese
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso looked relaxed when he spoke of what he may be up to in his first experience of a blockbuster clash against a team challenging his own for the Betway Premiership title, Orlando Pirates.
Having won his first six league matches since taking over from Manqoba Mngqithi on December 10, the Portuguese said any result in Saturday's game at Loftus Stadium will do nothing more than leave the championship still wide open for both teams.
Having lost two matches, Pirates (33 points from 13 games) trail Sundowns (39 from 14) by a match and six points and will come take a big step; closing the gap if they bag all three points against the Brazilians — a team they lost to twice last season as they finished runners-up by a distant 23 points.
Cardoso said past results between the sides don't particularly matter to him, but accepted this will be the biggest test he's faced since taking the reins at the Brazilians.
“I focus mainly on our team,” said the 52-year-old Portuguese whose team brushed aside SuperSport United 3-0 on Wednesday, the same night Pirates kept Downs in sight by beating Sekhukhune United 2-1 in Polokwane.
“I don't care about what happened in the past. It's a new page and it's different teams. Most of our team is basically different.
“Obviously, I know what happened and what was the approach in the last games. But I need to understand how we want to approach the game — that's the most important thing we need pass to our players.
“In any event we're in a process of growing the team and it's under that [aspect] we'll approach the game.
“But, whatever happens on the pitch, it's just another match of football. It's just three points and whatever happens doesn't close the championship, but will keep it open until the end for sure.”
Cardoso said Pirates are not too far from seven-time successive Premiership champions Sundowns in quality, displayed by both sides reaching the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League.
“It's two balanced teams, two teams who have their own qualities; two different teams that want to win for sure. That's the most interesting aspect of the game in that both teams would want to win the match.
“Also, I believe the match will have different moments, but I hope that indeed we have a good football game that can highlight South African football to the world, and I would like it to be broadcast abroad so we can show the level of football we can play here.”
Cardoso played down any Iberian Peninsular rivalry between a Portuguese and Bucs' Spanish coach Jose Riveiro.
“No, that doesn't exist, because basically we speak the same language. He's from Vigo and I worked in Vigo [for Celta Vigo], where he was the coach also in the academy when he was younger.
“We've met [in South Africa] already and there's no rivalry at all. Coaches don't play against each other. So, we come from the local region, and we speak the same language because they [Spaniards] also speak Portuguese.
“When we met during the Nedbank Cup draw, he said, 'You want to speak Spanish?' I said, 'Don't speak Spanish, I also want to speak Portuguese'. So, please, there's no rivalry at all.”
Cardoso said is not important what his view on Pirates is, as it won't change anything in Saturday's sold-out match.
“Speaking about opponents when everybody knows their quality is useless. It's a team that has style and wants to go for something. It's a team that has years [two-and-half] already of working with this coach. That gives them an opportunity to grow the team the way he wants.
“I think we're in the right moment also, but I also believe that in one-and-half years our team will be stronger than it is at the moment. But that doesn't add or subtract anything because we're having a good moment, and we have a lot of things to put on the table in this game. It should be a wonderful clash between these teams for sure.”
Sundowns welcomed the arrival of the Fifa Club World Cup trophy tour to Chloorkop on Thursday, a competition the Braziians will participate in at the end of the season in the US.