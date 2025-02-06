“We are happy that he came back to give his advice, so he is going to play a big role ... especially on the technical side and of course off the field, he is a good group manager. I think he will help us in terms of managing the team to get into good fluency, so it is good to have him back.”
The match resumed at midday on Wednesday after it was suspended on Tuesday due to power failure at Seshego Stadium. Sinoxolo Kwayiba netted a brace, while Craig Martin and Seun Ndlovu scored in the first half to give September his first win as a coach since replacing Kwanele Kopo in December. Mcedi Vandala had given Magesi the lead.
September wants to build on the result going to the TS Galaxy game on Saturday, then they face Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup before visiting Cape Town City.
Meanwhile, Magesi coach Owen da Gama was disappointed with the result, saying his side would have to find form quickly if they were to survive relegation.
“Very disappointed but obviously, we have to turn things around. Playing with two strikers is not working for us. We tried as we wanted goals but we were left vulnerable in the midfield and at the back,” he said.
Morgan Mammila surprisingly back on Chippa bench in Magesi thrashing
Outspoken boss made a shock return to the Chilli Boys in their big win at Seshego Stadium on Wednesday night
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Chippa United coach Thabo September has welcomed the addition of Morgan Mammila to their technical team and believes he will play a big role in helping them manage the team.
The outspoken Mammila made a shock return to the Chilli Boys and was on the bench when they thumped Magesi 4-1 in their Betway Premiership clash at Seshego Stadium on Wednesday night as an assistant to September.
Mammila left Chippa in May last year before joining Baroka, where he didn't last. September said he was happy to have the administrator-turned-coach back as his experience will be key.
“We were coming to fetch him here in Polokwane because he is from this side and the plan was arranged before that,” the Chilli Boys' coach said.
He could not sit on the bench against Polokwane City [on Saturday during their 0-1 defeat], but we were always communicating about what he could help us with,” September told the media after the match.
‘We’re running a tough race’: Riveiro, given Pirates would have led the PSL a decade ago
