‘We’re running a tough race’: Riveiro, given Pirates would have led the PSL a decade ago
Bucs’ impressive 33 points from 13 matches still has them six points behind the leaders Sundowns ahead of Saturday’s huge clash
Just under a decade ago Orlando Pirates would almost certainly be leading the league with the form they have shown in the 2024-25 Betway Premiership, going to a ninth win in 11 matches against Sekhukhune United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night.
Sixty points used to be the loose mark to aim for in the league title race.
In the era of Mamelodi Sundowns’ seven successive titles, setting points records over 70 and barely losing with a super-squad forged on continental success, even as they change coaches, Pirates’ impressive 33 points from 13 games still has them six points behind the leaders just before the halfway stage.
Sundowns (39 points from 14 games) brushed aside SuperSport United 3-0 in Pretoria on Wednesday night, as Pirates (33 from 14) crucially remained breathing down the Brazilians’ necks ahead of the top two teams’ huge top-of-the-table clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (3.30pm).
Deon Hotto strikes early for Orlando Pirates ☠️💥— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 5, 2025
𝟏𝟐' 𝐒𝐞𝐤𝐡𝐮𝐤𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟎-𝟏 𝐏𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬
14' SuperSport Utd 0-1 Sundowns
📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc @McDonalds_SA pic.twitter.com/gp1tKFwMy1
While Miguel Cardoso’s Downs had arguably the easier midweek assignment against battling, 12th-placed SuperSport, Pirates' 2-1 win away to fourth-placed Sekhukhune predictably had to be fought and ground for.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was impressed at how his team took the early lead from Deon Hotto’s fifth-minute free-kick, got their second early in the second half via Makhehlene Makhaula (47th), then weathered late pressure as Sekhukhune pulled one back through Linda Mntambo (77th).
“We’re running a tough race, everybody knows. If we want to be a serious league contender there are not many points we can drop in the PSL,” the Spaniard said afterwards.
“So we are trying our best to be competitive every two, three days. We came here knowing how difficult it is to play Sekhukhune at home.
Mamelodi Sundowns 🤝 Orlando Pirates— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 6, 2025
They remain a cut above the rest in the #BetwayPrem ahead of their clash on Saturday at Loftus. pic.twitter.com/kwPY16yVzH
“We have had two really bad experiences not only losing but not playing well [with costy defeats, 3-1 against SuperSport and 2-1 against Sekhukhune, at Peter Mokaba Stadium last season], though not on this field because we used to pay in the new stadium. So we knew it would be tough here against a good team.”
Riveiro was asked about the pressure of being barely able to drop a point in the race with metronomic Sundowns.
“It’s the same pressure since day one, since I arrived here. I’m the coach of Pirates, the coach of a champion, winning team,” he said.
“Everybody expects us to improve the history of the club, to get titles. We are trying, we are having a fantastic start. We can still talk about the beginning of the league because we are in February but it’s still only at 13 matches.
“At the same time we are fighting with very good teams, one of them champions for seven years. So even though we’ve had an excellent start to the season we are still some points behind.
“But we are not going to stop — we are going to keep fighting, performing, hopefully having enough luck every week to get the result.
“And like I said, the pressure has been the same since day one. There’s nothing different this season.
“It’s true, the team is giving more reasons to the people who think we can make it and that’s a good [development]. But there’s nothing different or new in terms of the responsibility we all feel to be part of this team.”
The efficiency in Pirates’ game model is displayed by having lost on-form centreback Thabiso Sesane to injury as early as the 18th minute, with Tapelo Xoki coming in and performing admirably.
“Obviously it’s not frequent you have to change one of your centrebacks in the opening stages of the game. It’s difficult, too, for Tapelo to come from the bench, having to activate himself in an unexpected way.
“But I think he did a good job. We didn’t feel the change. We felt it only because it was not an easy situation for Thabiso — it didn’t look that good, we’ll have to see how bad it is.”