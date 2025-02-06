‘We’re running a tough race’: Riveiro, given Pirates would have led the PSL a decade ago

Just under a decade ago Orlando Pirates would almost certainly be leading the league with the form they have shown in the 2024-25 Betway Premiership, going to a ninth win in 11 matches against Sekhukhune United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night.

Sixty points used to be the loose mark to aim for in the league title race.

In the era of Mamelodi Sundowns’ seven successive titles, setting points records over 70 and barely losing with a super-squad forged on continental success, even as they change coaches, Pirates’ impressive 33 points from 13 games still has them six points behind the leaders just before the halfway stage.

Sundowns (39 points from 14 games) brushed aside SuperSport United 3-0 in Pretoria on Wednesday night, as Pirates (33 from 14) crucially remained breathing down the Brazilians’ necks ahead of the top two teams’ huge top-of-the-table clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (3.30pm).