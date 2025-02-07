They meet in this sold-out clash where Sundowns will be looking to further stretch their lead at the top of the standings while Pirates will be out to close the gap.
For this crunch clash, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso will pin his hopes on Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, Lucas Ribeiro and Peter Shalulile.
For Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, he will again rely on key figures such as Nkosinathi Sibisi, Makhehleni Makhaula, Thalente Mbata, Patrick Maswanganyi and star-boy Relebohile Mofokeng.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | It’s crunch time as Sundowns host Pirates at Loftus
Image: Gallo Images
In the 52nd episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Dan Semake.
Mpanza facilitates a discussion where journalist Mphahlele and Semake preview the hugely anticipated Betway Premiership clash between Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Loftus on Saturday.
