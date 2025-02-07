Chiefs move to fourth after win over Stellenbosch
Kaizer Chiefs produced a workmanlike performance to narrowly beat Stellenbosch 1-0 during their lively Betway Premiership encounter at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Friday.
With this hard-fought victory, that secured through Glody Lilepo’s early goal, Amakhosi jumped Sekhukhune United and moved one place to fourth spot on the standings with 25 points from seventeen matches.
For Stellies, they have failed to win for the second league match in a row and have dropped to eight spot on the log leaving them with a mountain to climb to revive their campaign.
Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi made a few changes to the team that drew 2-2 with AmaZulu on Tuesday but showed faith in recently signed Thabo Cele, Lilepo and Tashreeq Morris in the starting line-up.
There was also a place in the starting line-up for midfielder Gaston Sirino who has been in and out of the team since he made a promising start to his Amakhosi career at the beginning of the season.
Nabi notably left Samkelo Zwane, Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi on the bench as he refreshed the team with new players for what is their first away win since October.
On the other hand, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker went with his tried and tested made up of regular players like Sage Stephens, Ismael Toure, Thabo Moloisane, Andre de Jong and Devin Titus.
Chiefs got off to a flying start with Lilepo opening his account after four minutes when he rose unmarked in the box to connect with a cross from Sirino and headed home to beat Stephens.
Stellenbosch tried to get back in the game by creating chances of their own through Titus, De Jong and Chumani Butsaka but they could not breach the Chiefs defence that was marshaled by Inácio Miguel and Rushwin Dortely.
Amakhosi will turn their attention to the Nedbank Cup where they host Chippa United at FNB Stadium next week Saturday while Stellenbosch are at home to Polokwane City on Thursday.
In the other match played on Friday, AmaZulu beat Marumo Gallants 2-0 through goals by Rowan Human and Wayde Jooste at Moses Mabhida Stadium.