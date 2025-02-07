Chiefs move to fourth after win over Stellenbosch

Kaizer Chiefs produced a workmanlike performance to narrowly beat Stellenbosch 1-0 during their lively Betway Premiership encounter at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Friday.

With this hard-fought victory, that secured through Glody Lilepo’s early goal, Amakhosi jumped Sekhukhune United and moved one place to fourth spot on the standings with 25 points from seventeen matches.

For Stellies, they have failed to win for the second league match in a row and have dropped to eight spot on the log leaving them with a mountain to climb to revive their campaign.

Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi made a few changes to the team that drew 2-2 with AmaZulu on Tuesday but showed faith in recently signed Thabo Cele, Lilepo and Tashreeq Morris in the starting line-up.