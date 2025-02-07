As the crunch Betway Premiership clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Loftus on Saturday looms large, goalkeeper Ronwen Williams says the match will be one of small margins.
The Brazilians and the Buccaneers meet in the hugely anticipated top-of-the-table clash, that was sold out two weeks ago, with the hosts sitting on top of the log standings.
Sundowns have opened up a six-point lead at the summit, but they have played one more match than Pirates and they go into the encounter after back-to-back league wins.
In their two recent league matches, Sundowns beat Golden Arrows and SuperSport United and scored seven goals while Pirates hit the back of the net three times against Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United.
Sundowns goalkeeper Williams expecting a closely contested affair against Pirates
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images
The close margins Williams is talking about refers to the fact that Sundowns won 1-0 at Orlando Stadium and they played to a 1-1 draw at Loftus when they met last season.
“Both teams have been playing well and we know the games are won on small margins,” he said as they prepared for the clash.
“If you look at the past few games against them, there hasn’t been a high score. But the football has been of the highest quality. These are two powerhouses of South African football and in Africa, where we are doing well.
“I am expecting a good game. We give each game the importance it deserves and it is for us to prepare ourselves properly for them.”
Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbata is also expecting a tough battle.
“We are preparing very well as a team. It is not going to be an easy game. We went there last season and we lost and we have that in our minds.
“It is not going to be an easy game but if we play our normal football and continue having consistency we will be able to get the result.”
