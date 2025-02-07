Soccer

Sundowns goalkeeper Williams expecting a closely contested affair against Pirates

07 February 2025 - 13:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, seen here with the Fifa Club World Cup trophy, is expecting a tough battle when they take on Orlando Pirates on Saturday.
Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, seen here with the Fifa Club World Cup trophy, is expecting a tough battle when they take on Orlando Pirates on Saturday.
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

As the crunch Betway Premiership clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Loftus on Saturday looms large, goalkeeper Ronwen Williams says the match will be one of small margins. 

The Brazilians and the Buccaneers meet in the hugely anticipated top-of-the-table clash, that was sold out two weeks ago, with the hosts sitting on top of the log standings. 

Sundowns have opened up a six-point lead at the summit, but they have played one more match than Pirates and they go into the encounter after back-to-back league wins. 

In their two recent league matches, Sundowns beat Golden Arrows and SuperSport United and scored seven goals while Pirates hit the back of the net three times against Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United. 

The close margins Williams is talking about refers to the fact that Sundowns won 1-0 at Orlando Stadium and they played to a 1-1 draw at Loftus when they met last season.

“Both teams have been playing well and we know the games are won on small margins,” he said as they prepared for the clash. 

“If you look at the past few games against them, there hasn’t been a high score. But the football has been of the highest quality. These are two powerhouses of South African football and in Africa, where we are doing well.  

“I am expecting a good game. We give each game the importance it deserves and it is for us to prepare ourselves properly for them.” 

Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbata is also expecting a tough battle. 

“We are preparing very well as a team. It is not going to be an easy game. We went there last season and we lost and we have that in our minds.  

“It is not going to be an easy game but if we play our normal football and continue having consistency we will be able to get the result.” 

MORE:

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | It’s crunch time as Sundowns host Pirates at Loftus

In the 52nd episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Mamelodi ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Themba Zwane nears return, faces biggest challenge of his career

Some things have changed at Sundowns while the 35-year-old Bafana Bafana star has spent five months out injured
Sport
11 hours ago

‘We’re running a tough race’: Riveiro, given Pirates would have led the PSL a decade ago

Bucs’ impressive 33 points from 13 matches still has them six points behind the leaders Sundowns before Saturday’s huge clash.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lesufi visits ill ex-Bafana boss Shakes Mashaba after care concerns at public ... Soccer
  2. No end to Royal AM mess as players unpaid, little chance of return to play Soccer
  3. Former ref Hlungwani weighs in on penalty decision in Pirates’ derby win Soccer
  4. Morgan Mammila surprisingly back on Chippa bench in Magesi thrashing Soccer
  5. Stormers to miss three Bok playmakers, including Manie, against Bulls Rugby

Latest Videos

Congo hospital bears the scars of clashes between rebels, army | REUTERS
CCTV of AKA's final happy moments with friends before shooting