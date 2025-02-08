Aubrey Modiba and Iqraam Rayners were preferred for Asekho Tiwani and Tashreeq Matthews.
With these changes, it was a rare situation Cardoso had started a match with twin strikers in Rayners and Peter Shalulile, and it worked wonders as they kept the Pirates defence busy.
For Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, he did not tamper much with his team as Tapelo Xoki came in for injured Thabiso Sesane, Kabelo Dlamini for injured Mbata and Makgopa led the attack ahead of Tshegofatso Mabasa.
Sundowns, who have scored 11 goals in three league matches against Golden Arrows and SuperSport United, settled first in the game as they took advantage of Pirates' shaky defence.
Sundowns opened the scoring with an effort from defender Kekana that crossed the line with the crossbar after he connected with a pass from Marcelo Allende after 12 minutes. They nearly increased their lead a few minutes later, but Suarez’s close-range header went straight into the arms of Sipho Chaine.
They got it right after 26 minutes, when Ribeiro scored a contender for the goal of the season, where he outran a few players from his own half before he finally beat Chaine to increase the lead.
Pirates had one of their few chances in the dying minutes of the first half when Deon Hotto ballooned the ball over the crossbar after he received it from Paseka Mako. They, however, pulled one back after 55 minutes when Hotto’s shot deflected off the body of Suarez to beat Ronwen Williams but it was not long before Sundowns pulled one back.
On the hour mark, Ribeiro produced another moment of magic when he struck first time from outside the box to beat Chaine as the Brazilians retook firm control of the match.
Ribeiro sparkles as Sundowns embarrass Pirates to open nine-point lead at the top
It was another strong statement by the mercurial Lucas Ribeiro, who scored a brace in this well-orchestrated victory
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
This was supposed to be a contest between equals vying for the championship title, but what unfolded in front of a packed and bouncing Loftus Stadium on Saturday was far from that.
It was a ruthless 4-1 dismantling of Orlando Pirates by an efficient and dominant Mamelodi Sundowns who have increased their lead on top of the Betway Premiership standings by nine points. Pirates have a game in hand.
It was also another strong statement by the mercurial Lucas Ribeiro, who scored a brace in this well-orchestrated victory to take his goal tally to nine league goals and enhance his credentials as the best player in the country.
The other goals by the Brazilians were scored by Grant Kekana and Teboho Mokoena as they produced a strong performance to embarrass their supposed closest rivals for the title.
With this win, Sundowns are now on an impressive 10-match winning streak in the league, their last loss was against exciting Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium in October.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso made four changes to the team that convincingly beat SuperSport United midweek, with Thapelo Morena and Lucas Suarez coming in for Zuko Mdunyela in defence.
Aubrey Modiba and Iqraam Rayners were preferred for Asekho Tiwani and Tashreeq Matthews.
With these changes, it was a rare situation Cardoso had started a match with twin strikers in Rayners and Peter Shalulile, and it worked wonders as they kept the Pirates defence busy.
For Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, he did not tamper much with his team as Tapelo Xoki came in for injured Thabiso Sesane, Kabelo Dlamini for injured Mbata and Makgopa led the attack ahead of Tshegofatso Mabasa.
Sundowns, who have scored 11 goals in three league matches against Golden Arrows and SuperSport United, settled first in the game as they took advantage of Pirates' shaky defence.
Sundowns opened the scoring with an effort from defender Kekana that crossed the line with the crossbar after he connected with a pass from Marcelo Allende after 12 minutes. They nearly increased their lead a few minutes later, but Suarez’s close-range header went straight into the arms of Sipho Chaine.
They got it right after 26 minutes, when Ribeiro scored a contender for the goal of the season, where he outran a few players from his own half before he finally beat Chaine to increase the lead.
Pirates had one of their few chances in the dying minutes of the first half when Deon Hotto ballooned the ball over the crossbar after he received it from Paseka Mako. They, however, pulled one back after 55 minutes when Hotto’s shot deflected off the body of Suarez to beat Ronwen Williams but it was not long before Sundowns pulled one back.
On the hour mark, Ribeiro produced another moment of magic when he struck first time from outside the box to beat Chaine as the Brazilians retook firm control of the match.
READ MORE:
Sundowns and Pirates take centre stage in mouthwatering clash at Loftus
Sundowns already preparing for the Fifa Club World Cup: coach Cardoso
Sundowns goalkeeper Williams expecting a closely contested affair against Pirates
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | It’s crunch time as Sundowns host Pirates at Loftus
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos