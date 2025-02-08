“You might not believe it, but I've just come out from a meeting where we were discussing the Fifa Club World Cup regarding the approach we'll take in terms of trips and matches. The club is working hard in the background on everything,” he said.
Sundowns already preparing for the Fifa Club World Cup: coach Cardoso
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns have started preparing for their second appearance at the Club World Cup in the US in June this year. Coach Miguel Cardoso confirmed on Thursday that they're taking their participation seriously.
He was speaking after the club received the Club World Cup trophy which is on tour in South Africa.
Sundowns last played in this tournament in 2017 after they had been crowned African champions in 2016 under Pitso Mosimane.
The tournament in June is an expanded one with 32 teams taking part, including four from Africa: Sundowns, Al Ahly, Esperance and Wydad Athletic.
Talking ahead of Sundowns hosting Orlando Pirates in a top of the table Betway Premiership clash at Loftus Stadium on Saturday, Cardoso said as difficult as it will be to squeeze the Club World Cup into their schedule they have to have proper preparation for it.
Sundowns will face South Korean club Ulsan HD, German giants Borussia Dortmund and Brazilian powerhouse Fluminense FC.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | It’s crunch time as Sundowns host Pirates at Loftus
“You might not believe it, but I've just come out from a meeting where we were discussing the Fifa Club World Cup regarding the approach we'll take in terms of trips and matches. The club is working hard in the background on everything,” he said.
“Basically, at the moment we have everything (in place), regarding the World Cup of clubs. We'll decide whether we can have friendly matches or not, but I know there will not be a lot of time between the end of the championship (and the start of the tournament).
“If we make the final of the Champions League (June 1) it will be after one week that we go to the US.”
Cardoso added that he understands why some coaches, especially from big clubs in Europe have complained about the size and the timing of the Club World Cup.
The tournament will mean almost no rest for the players and there will be not enough time to prepare for the 2025-2026 season which usually starts in August.
“I understand the worries of the coaches in general, mostly the ones from the big European teams because they play Champions League games until the end of the season.
Sundowns goalkeeper Williams expecting a closely contested affair against Pirates
“They will have important qualification matches for their national teams after they finish their domestic calendar and after that go to the World Cup of clubs and then after that they'll start the following season.
“It's not a matter of being useless when the coaches speak about the Club World Cup, it's to understand that they have such fixtures and it has an impact on the performance of the players in the following season.
“That can harm the players in terms of injuries and the volume of work the players have to carry. For ourselves, obviously we'll have a very congested fixture. We're having it this season and we'll have it for sure in the following one.
“But these players will need vacation because vacation is the moment also when the players rest themselves not only physically but emotionally.
“We have to give time to the players for this, otherwise they'll also not perform in the right way and may have injuries. When you get injuries not only the club suffers but the national team as well.
Pirates earn fighting three points in Polokwane to stay in title race
“That's the question on the table but for us we represent South Africa and of course it's an opportunity for us to meet teams that geographically are far away from us.
“It's an opportunity for us to express the quality of football that we have in Africa that everybody worldwide knows, but we have to show that we can compete with the big teams.
“Let's hope we do it in the right way and also that we arrive in a proper manner because also this season will be tough for us. If we arrive having played in the latter stages of the Champions League, it will even be worse.
“Let's see if we can arrive at the right moment so that we can represent the continent in the right way.”
Sundowns' group F fixtures at the Club World Cup:
