Pirates coach has put humbling defeat by Sundowns behind as focus turns to Baroka

“This was just one game. Obviously it is not nice to lose 4-1 because we came here with the intention to compete and collect three points. On Saturday, we go again against Baroka and we hope to continue with our good record in the Nedbank Cup.
“This is football, we are used to winning and losing matches and it is not going to be a problem. We didn’t lose a final, it was just three points.”
Riveiro added it does not help to dwell much on the Sundowns loss.
“I am zero emotional with these things, I am already thinking about who is going to play against Baroka. My mind is there already, I have been around for a long time and things can change in the right or wrong direction at any time.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates players must dust themselves off from the humbling 4-1 Betway Premiership defeat by rivals Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on Saturday and refocus on the remainder of the campaign.
Pirates, who are nine points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have played one more game, still have 16 matches to play in the league and coach Jose Riveiro says there are a lot of points to play for.
The Buccaneers have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League and are still in the Nedbank Cup which Riveiro’s focus has turned to as they host Motsepe Foundation Championship side Baroka on Saturday.
“It is game number 14 in the league, we have to play 16 more and we have the Champions League and Nedbank Cup,” he said.
“Think about our week, we played Chiefs and we were about to draw but we got a penalty in the dying minutes and we got the three points.
“We played against Sekhukhune United away, who we have never beaten during my time here at the club, and we managed to get another three points.
“We were here with Sundowns and competing as hell. The way we ran was second to none and we lost 4-1. If I have a look at the week, I am extremely positive about the way we are doing things and competing.
“We have a trophy already in the cabinet this season, We have 16 games in the league to play and the way that we are competing is not the problem. My problem at the moment is Baroka in the Nedbank Cup.”
