‘Speechless’ Muslic hails Plymouth after FA Cup shock of Liverpool

Villa beat Spurs to reach FA Cup fifth round for first time in 10 years, Wolves get past Blackburn

10 February 2025 - 09:07 By Pearl Josephine Nazare
Plymouth Argyle scorer Ryan Hardie celebrates after their FA Cup fourth round win against Liverpool at Home Park in Plymouth on Sunday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Plymouth Argyle manager Miron Muslic was lost for words after his struggling second-tier side knocked out Premier League leaders Liverpool from the FA Cup fourth round with a 1-0 win on Sunday.

A much-changed Liverpool's hopes of a quadruple were dashed at Home Park by Plymouth after Scottish forward Ryan Hardie converted a 53rd-minute penalty after a Harvey Elliott handball.

Plymouth, who are rooted to the bottom of the Championship, had also stunned Premier League side Brentford in the previous round of the FA Cup and Muslic was proud his team's efforts.

“I'm speechless, and normally they tell me I'm eloquent! It's a big moment, day for us,” Muslic told ITV.

“Another chapter in Argyle's history. Showing this performance, desire and joy to defend against Liverpool, who will be on you. The lads did it fantastically today.

“A big moment and I think I will realise that when I go back to my apartment and have a moment. It's the game we love, and those moments sometimes as coach we miss. I also want to enjoy it.

“It's a magical day for us. I told the lads in the locker room to enjoy it.”

Plymouth have another big task at hand as they look to avoid relegation from the Championship. They next host 14th-placed Millwall on Wednesday.

“We are now part of Argyle history... but don't forget we have to go again on Wednesday, and we will,” the Bosnian said.

Also on Sunday, Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey struck inside the first minute and Morgan Rogers added a second-half goal to secure a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur and lift their side into the fifth round for the first time in 10 years at Villa Park.

Villa took 58 seconds to score when Rogers waltzed forward virtually unchallenged before sending the ball into Ramsey's path. The 23-year-old fired straight at Antonin Kinsky who got two hands on it but the ball slipped through them into the net.

“I've been in the first team for four or five years and we have been getting knocked out [of the FA Cup] in the first or second game,” Ramsey told the BBC. “So, we wanted to put on a performance for the fans and we did that today.”

Rogers doubled the home side's lead in the 64th minute when Pedro Porro could not clear Leon Bailey's cross and Rogers was there to slot home the loose ball from close range for his 11th goal this season in all competitions for Unai Emery's team.

“The second goal was important, we played well but we hadn't killed the game off,” Rogers said. “We probably could have scored a few more but overall we are happy with the performance and the win.”

Villa's Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford, who had not played since December 12, came on to make his debut two minutes after the second goal to loud cheers from the home fans.

Spurs' new signing, Frenchman Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich, pulled one back in the 91st with his first goal for the club when he flicked home Dejan Kulusevski's cross but despite some late pressure the hosts held out to claim the victory.

Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Championship side Blackburn Rovers 2-0 away.

Tottenham's loss leaves the Europa League as their only hope of a trophy this season after they were dumped out of the League Cup by Liverpool, who won Thursday's semifinal second leg 4-0 to progress 4-1 on aggregate to the final with Newcastle United.

Injury-hit Spurs, who are 14th in the Premier League table, six places and 10 points below Villa, squandered a handful of chances on a poor afternoon for Ange Postecoglou's side.

Son Heung-min missed a sitter in the first half when he latched onto Mikey Moore's cross but fired straight at keeper Emi Martinez from close range.

Son also looked short of confidence when he had the ball in front of the goal, but rather than shoot the 32-year-old laid it off to a teammate who was swarmed by Villa players.

Spurs were more lively in the second half and defender Kevin Danso had a terrific chance late in the game but could only fire Porro's low cross wide of the post.

Villa's last fifth round appearance was in 2014-15 when they reached the final before losing 4-0 to Arsenal.

Reuters

