‘Speechless’ Muslic hails Plymouth after FA Cup shock of Liverpool

Plymouth Argyle manager Miron Muslic was lost for words after his struggling second-tier side knocked out Premier League leaders Liverpool from the FA Cup fourth round with a 1-0 win on Sunday.

A much-changed Liverpool's hopes of a quadruple were dashed at Home Park by Plymouth after Scottish forward Ryan Hardie converted a 53rd-minute penalty after a Harvey Elliott handball.

Plymouth, who are rooted to the bottom of the Championship, had also stunned Premier League side Brentford in the previous round of the FA Cup and Muslic was proud his team's efforts.

“I'm speechless, and normally they tell me I'm eloquent! It's a big moment, day for us,” Muslic told ITV.

“Another chapter in Argyle's history. Showing this performance, desire and joy to defend against Liverpool, who will be on you. The lads did it fantastically today.