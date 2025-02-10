Soccer

Sundowns coach Cardoso calls for focus as Galaxy loom

Brazilians boss urges team not to take foot off the pedal after thrashing Pirates

10 February 2025 - 12:07
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Lucas Ribeiro Costa of Mamelodi Sundowns and Paseka Mako of Orlando Pirates fight for the ball during their game on Saturday.
Image: Daniel Hlongwane

After sending a strong Betway Premiership title race statement to Orlando Pirates with a 4-1 thumping at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso wants his players to keep focus in the remaining matches to ensure they retain the championship.

Sundowns have the advantage in the championship battle race as they lead second-placed Pirates by nine points after both teams have played 15 matches. The Brazilians thumped the Buccaneers through a brace by Lucas Ribeiro Costa and a goal each from Grant Kekana and Teboho Mokoena. 

Sundowns turn their attention to a less high-profile encounter when they meet TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday, where Cardoso wants to see his players retain their intensity from a fired-up victory at sold out Loftus.

“Our worry is on Tuesday. We have a big responsibility because after we won against Pirates, the responsibility increased. We have reached a wonderful number of points [42] after the first half but there is a second round to play,” Cardoso said in his post-match press conference.

“I will keep saying the championship is far from being finished, but with each match we play we get closer to it. There is a long way to go. We have a small advantage that we should respect and to do that is to give our best on Tuesday.”

After taking over in December, the Portuguese coach hit the ground running, guiding Masandawana to seven successive wins in the Premiership, his side scoring 16 goals and conceding twice.

Cardoso, 52, explained what made it easy for him to adjust quickly at Sundowns.

“It has been hard, a lot of work and a lot of hours. Many commitments. Things go better when you have people who support you and the structure of the club received me with open arms,” he said.

“The players received me with open arms, they understood they had a man of character in front of them. They understood they have a man who works for them and they started to give their best from the first day.

“I think that's what made it easy. We came up with one idea, but there is a lot to do. The team has to grow and be better. We know we will also have our downs because there are not always flowers on the way.”

Sundowns' clash against seventh-placed Galaxy precedes a week of Nedbank Cup last 16 fixtures.

This week's fixtures

Betway Premiership

  • Tomorrow:
    • TS Galaxy v Mamelodi Sundowns, Mbombela Stadium (7.30pm)

Nedbank Cup second round

  • Wednesday: 
    • SuperSport United v Cape Town Spurs, Lucas Moripe Stadium (7pm)
  • Thursday:
    • Stellenbosch FC v Polokwane City, Danie Craven Stadium (7pm)
  • Friday:
    • Durban City v TS Galaxy, Chatsworth Stadium (7pm)
  • Saturday:
    • Marumo Gallants v AmaZulu, Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium (3pm)
    • Orlando Pirates v Baroka, Orlando (3pm)
    • Royal AM/Milford FC v Sekhukhune United, Harry Gwala Stadium/Princess Magogo Stadium
    • Kaizer Chiefs v Chippa United, FNB Stadium (6pm)
  • Sunday:
    • Mamelodi Sundowns v Home Defenders, Loftus Versfeld (3pm)

SowetanLIVE

